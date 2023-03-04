Entering the Beautyverse: ExV Agency Partners with Kisaco Research for Global Beauty Tech & Innovation Summit





To the Beautyverse whitepaper by ExV Agency and Kisaco Research

Helene Guillaume – Founder and CEO of Wild AI

Beauty Tech White Paper Collaboration with ExV Agency and Kisako Research

ExV Agency partnered with Kisaco Research on a cutting-edge beauty tech white paper for the recent Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit in San Francisco.

In today’s data-driven world, embracing digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity for the beauty industry to remain competitive and meet evolving consumer needs. “

— Emma Richardson, Portfolio Director, Consumer Kisaco Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — The ExV Agency was invited to attend the recent Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit March 1-2, 2023 in San Francisco.

ExV Agency and Kisaco Research’s newest white paper, Into the Beautyverse: How Technology is Driving Personalization In the Beauty Industry, explores how technological advances and breakthroughs in scientific breakthroughs are evolving the industry We collect compelling data about and create highly personalized beauty products. saturated market. This paper showcases beauty innovations from around the world and shares insights from the beauty industry game changers who are turning sci-fi fiction into reality.

Today, in a digital world, brands rely more than ever on data to make intelligent and calculated decisions across many functions. It is also true that brand stakeholders such as retailers, customers and his team members are demanding more and more data in order to be efficient and informed. However, what is often overlooked is how this data is consumed. Akash Mehta, the founder and CEO of Fable and Mane, says there are countless moments when he spends a significant amount of money and time collecting data, but hardly understands or uses what he learns from it. There are so many.

Being able to aggregate relevant research and data into a visually compelling white paper is an important part of working together at ExV Agency. Create a useful resource as a takeaway from the Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit that speaks directly to how the beauty industry is changing with a snapshot of how the metaverse, nanotechnology and AI are changing shopping behavior has been essential to our team, says Karen Gamba. , CEO of ExV Agency.

Helene Guillaume, Founder and CEO of Wild AI, said: All the way down to algorithms that understand our users better and can deliver the ultimate experience in products that they actually need and work for. ”

This white paper explores the blurring between the physical and digital worlds as the beauty industry relies heavily on advanced technology, revolutionizing research methods and creating innovative products tailored to the individual needs of shoppers. It details how the saga is growing.

ExV Agency COO Frank Carlisi added:

The Beauty Tech & Innovation Summit brings together beauty and technology leaders for two days to discuss the latest science and innovations that are revolutionizing the beauty industry. Speakers included Unilever’s Darren Adams, Sephora’s Sneha Narahalli, Meta’s Shelby Friedman, and more.

Next in Kisako’s Beauty Connect series are the Beiersdorf Conference April 4, 2023 in Berlin and the annual Beauty Connect event November 7-9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Beauty Connect LA Conference 2022

you just read:

news source

March 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients and our editors are careful to remove false and misleading content. Your help is greatly appreciated. EIN Presswire (Everyone’s Internet News Presswire) seeks to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. See our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit a press release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/620141582/into-the-beautyverse-exv-agency-partners-with-kisaco-research-for-global-beauty-tech-innovation-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos