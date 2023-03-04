Google removes job search experience from search results in South Korea





Google has updated the Search Central Developers Job Posting page to remove South Korea as a region where Job Search Experience is available.

Google search experience

The search experience is a rich result, at least 3 of which are interactive rich results.

Rich results stand out from regular search results and draw attention to the web pages listed there.

According to Google’s Search Experience Gallery page, there are three interactive search experiences.

Events Home Activities Jobs

Here’s a screenshot of a search result with Job Search Experience rich results.

Job search experience

Google offers companies the possibility to rank their job postings in an interactive rich result called Job Search Experience.

Businesses can use Job Posting structured data to qualify to appear in the Job Posting search experience.

There are actually two ways to qualify.

Google’s documentation advises:

“By adding JobPosting structured data to your job posting web pages, you can enhance the job-seeking experience.

Adding structured data allows your job postings to appear in a special user experience in Google search results.

You can also use third-party job sites and integrate with Google. “

Regional availability of job search experience

This rich result is available in regions around the world.

Asia Europe Latin America Middle East and North America North America Sub-Saharan Africa

Job Experience is available worldwide, but not in all countries.

For example, Job Search Experience is not available in the Czech Republic, Hungary, or Romania.

Job search rich results were previously available in South Korea, but Google recently quietly removed it from their regional availability documentation on February 28, 2023.

In March 2023, an entry was added to the Search Central developer page changelog with the following statement:

“February 28: Removed South Korea from available regions for job search on Google.”

We asked Christopher Shin, Digital Asset Director (LinkedIn Profile), International Search Marketer, why Google is exiting the Korean job market.

Christopher shared:

“People in South Korea don’t use Google to search for jobs.

None of my clients have asked me about optimizing their job listings on Google.

Not how people search here. “

Christopher also explained that Google’s market penetration in South Korea is around 43%, up from 5% about eight years ago.

Google is rising in popularity in South Korea. However, South Korea’s search patterns probably don’t justify maintaining your job search experience in South Korea.

