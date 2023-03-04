Will ChatGPT be the new race to the bottom of marketing?





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

If you’re reading this, I’m sure you’re among the hundreds of millions of people who want to know about ChatGPT. No, that number is not an exaggeration. A Google search for “ChatGPT” yielded 230,000,000,000 results. It’s not apples to apples, but I’m interested.

We’ve seen it many times before: interesting game-changing innovations. ChatGPT and its ilk (Jasper.ai, Phrasee, Smartwriter.ai) may fall into the persistent category of features that mark this as a watershed moment.

Or there’s another scenario that anyone who’s ever hung up on a robocall or sent an impersonal email to spam knows. From here on it’s not technology. It’s about the humans who engage in it. And you’ll know if things go well or not here.

What are the ideal conditions for human-AI interaction?

AI (artificial intelligence) rarely excels in silos. Love or hate the politics of Peter Thiel, his position that technology and human expertise together will always be better than technology alone (zero his-two-his-one he shares) what I did) is what I share.

When the tools come out, everyone starts using them. They may temporarily reach a plateau of usefulness and become the new lowest common denominator, but humans striving to improve the output of tools will find that tools, like ChatGPT, improve their results over time and in volume. Adds value especially in cases (such as Facebook’s advertising algorithm).

I often hear people chatter about ChatGPT to “change X as we know it”. That may be true, but it doesn’t necessarily mean bad. Given that Facebook’s Lookalike Audience has instantly changed paid social games to suit their relevance, technology that proves to be truly useful and valuable will not only help us improve our work, but , will not be carried over.

What does the race to the bottom look like on ChatGPT?

Let’s get back to robocalls and email. You get a spam phone call that starts with a questionably long pause and starts with a robotic voice, right?

A few years ago when these technologies were introduced they were revolutionary. They were a way to reach real people at scale in seconds. Today they are perceived as unsophisticated and lazy technological applications of humans.It is a race to the bottom. People become lazy, using technology too much, using it without thinking, using it without extending it, or both. And you can see very clearly that this is coming in the age of ChatGPT: obvious queries, subtle results, cut/paste, posts.

The good news is that soon people will start to see the results and the power of technology alone will weaken. Not worth anything. Much like email, ChatGPT and its ilk aren’t dead. They are only valuable when used well, with human control and critical thinking applied.

Does ChatGPT post threats to marketing experts?

ChatGPT and other AI tools pose a potential short-term threat to people who create content, create videos and images, and even do keyword research. It’s much cheaper and faster to create a baseline for these initiatives than paying an expert. .

That said, smart professionals have their own arbitrage opportunities if they can quickly reach a certain level with these tools and add their expertise to produce their own high-quality results. (For example, if you’re a professional copy editor, you can use some of the content Grammarly has already polished to take the language itself to another, more polished level. This allows you to truly tug on the reader’s emotions.)

In the long term, ChatGPT and similar tools will become (or already are) part of your marketing toolkit. The best way to deal with it is to adopt it, adapt quickly, understand its strengths and how to use them, and its weaknesses and how to improve them. Get it in your toolkit now and learn how it evolves over time.

Powerful use cases for AI in marketing today

AI has been used in marketing for years. Facebook and Google ads are famously governed by machine learning algorithms, and Amazon has used AI to design personalized experiences. That said, personalization will continue to be an area where AI in general can provide value. In particular, it is important in determining appropriate content, types of content, and messages to display in front of the user.

Whether it’s chatbot-generated text or AI-generated videos and images, the power of AI is in its speed (create and use assets almost instantly, no upload or save steps required) . Let’s say you’re promoting cereals for children and adults at Kellogg’s. Creatives can be personalized to show ads to each adult audience. A table of happy children eating the first cereal and healthy adults eating the second.

Essentially, if you understand how to combine and retrieve first-party data and use the demographic and interest-based information you possess in combination with AI, you can put effectively personalized creatives in front of your users at scale. can be placed in (Once everyone does, the next layer of human creativity on top of AI-generated creative will be the differentiator.)

AI is also the backbone of predictive analytics and a key sub-area of ​​marketing: media mix modeling (which allows marketers to understand which channels should get their budget and what results to expect). ). But while AI is the engine of analytics, marketers must provide the right fuel (data input) and steering (data interpretation and follow-up decisions and actions). In other words, marketers need to ask the right questions, evaluate analytics to make sure they’re logical, and act on them by building and optimizing media campaigns.

Few technologies have the power to change the trajectory of an industry, be it marketing or any other area ripe for technological disruption. ChatGPT and other AI innovations are impressive on many levels, but their full potential can only be realized when smart people focus on leveraging technology to create new productivity baselines. Only when

