Spreaker wants to be Google AdSense for podcasts





Spreaker is going back to its roots by allowing small, independent creators to sign up for free, the podcast platform announced Friday.

Previously, only paying users could utilize the Ad Marketplace to make money with ads. Users with free accounts now have access to features like monetization and unlimited podcast storage and downloads.

When we started Spreaker, we intended to make it free, said CEO and co-founder Francesco Baschieri. The original idea was to support creators and share revenue with ad sales rather than charging for the product itself.

Spreaker gets 40% of its advertising revenue from podcasters on its platform. Acquired by iHeartMedia in 2020, however, the company transitioned to a freemium SaaS business model with tiered pricing plans when it exited beta in October 2010.

The move is part of Spreakers’ strategy to become the Google AdSense of the podcasting world. Baschieri said what we’ve been trying to do from the beginning is separate the content creator’s job from the sales person’s job.

Similar to Google AdSense, Spreaker finds the best match between creators’ content and advertisers. Free from the administrative headaches of advertising, creators can focus on creating content and growing their audience.

To match podcasters with big brand advertisers, Spreaker relies heavily on programmatic technology (over 90% of revenue). We invest in brand safety, ad quality and data to ensure a great experience for both creators and advertisers.

All shows entering the programmatic market run through transcription and other brand protection systems, checked for negative keywords and sentiment. Every show is then checked by a human.

Spreaker also relies on technology to maintain ad quality. For example, adjust the volume of your ad to match your podcast.

The company also announced in November that its Spreakers Machine Augmented Guard for Dynamic Advertising (MAGDA) technology will provide real-time transcription of programmatic ads on the Spreakers Ad Marketplace.

MAGDA not only automatically classifies ads, but also identifies misclassified ads, such as political ads classified as gardening ads, and warns people about unclassified ads.

Baschieri said there isn’t a lot of data in podcasting, but to help companies target their messages to specific audiences, Spreaker has invested in data pipelines and algorithms to move inventory first. Extracting party data.

In the short term, Spreaker will likely lose its SaaS model-based revenue. But he remains bullish on the long-term prospects, given there’s a lot of untapped potential for new shows to come out, Baschieri said.

The number of podcast listeners is growing both in the US and globally, and these listeners are consuming more content. Plus, much of what people listen to is hyper-niche, Baschieri said.

That’s why Spreaker is happy to bet big on chasing the long-tail podcaster. These bets also include content creators who have yet to enter the podcasting market due to the cost.

Baschieri says he wants to expand the top of the funnel for this potential user base and see what happens. Two years or three years later he hopes tomorrow’s big show will start at Spreaker. You can build relationships with them first and grow with them.

