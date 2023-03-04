Google Keeps Single Note Widget Rolled Out





Mark and complete tasks instantly from your home screen

This year’s MWC 2023 was dominated by some impressive new hardware announcements, including the Honor Magic Vs, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Motorola’s unique rollable concept phone, the Motorola Rizr. Meanwhile, Google took the stage to announce a number of features and improvements coming to Wear OS and Android. This includes a new Google Keep widget that lets you “pin” a single note to your home screen, though it wasn’t clear when it would be available. Google is rolling out widgets to everyone.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Keep widget lets you add notes and lists to your home screen for quick and easy access. This was previously not possible without the use of tags. Tap a note on your home screen to open it in Keep for editing. If your note has a checkbox, you can check it from the widget itself.

The widget uses the same background color as the note, so you can pin multiple notes to your home screen and separate them by color.

In an announcement on the Workspace blog, Google said the rollout will begin on March 2, 2023 and will take 15 days to complete. So, if you don’t see the Keep widget on your phone or tablet right now, don’t worry, you’ll see it in the next few weeks. It’s unclear if this update will also include the new Wear OS 3 Keep complication that Google announced at his MWC 2023.

Google has put a lot of love into our favorite note-taking app over the past year or so. Prior to his Pixel Watch debut last year, his Wear OS version of the app received a Material You revamp. Then, in December 2022, Google Keep received a new two-pane layout for foldables and tablets, making better use of the larger screen real estate.

If you’re new to Google’s note-taking app, check out the best Google Keep tips and tricks to help you get started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-keep-single-note-widget-rolling-out/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos