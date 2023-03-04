Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Delivers AI Motivational Speech





Do you have an inner Elon? I am Diamond Naga Siu. Please let me know if you have it. I’m digging deep, trying to feel the inner Elon that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff seems to be going through.

In an exclusive interview with my colleagues Ashley Stewart and Ellen Thomas, Benioff said executives are all asking themselves the question right now.

This “existential” question is pretty liberating since Elon is a big-money job. He cut most of Twitter’s staff. He exaggerates his thoughts. And he maintains a loyal fan base.

But Benioff is likely referring to cost savings.

Disgruntled investors are scrutinizing Benioff. we will look too. But first, let’s dive into today’s technology.

shutter stock

1. Leaked audio reveals the Google Cloud CEO giving an impassioned speech about AI. At an internal town hall, Thomas Kurian lashed out at people for Google falling behind in the AI ​​race. He rallied his employees about the technology, saying the race was just getting started.

Read his monologue in “In the Middle of History” here.

Vise; Getty Images; Alyssa Powell/Insider

2. The ultimate case study of flooding young, inexperienced founders with money. The founders of fintech startup Vise said he had raised $120 million by the time he was 21. Current and former employees, investors, and potential customers told Insider how the explosive growth and the lavish lifestyles it has enabled are scratching their heads.

3. Shrinking the Twitter hierarchy. About half of the 20 people who reported to Elon Musk after his takeover have resigned or been fired, and most have not been replaced. See who left the company and who was recently hired.

4. Testing different conversation styles with Microsoft’s new Bing. The AI ​​chatbot has three modes: Creative, Balanced, and Accurate. We asked the same five questions in each style and compared the results. Here’s how it responded.

5. Big Media vs. Big Tech. AI chatbots such as Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s new Bing rely on news articles as training content. Media companies are targeting big payouts from Big Tech for this use of their content. Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at the tense brewing process.

6. Amazon-Advertising-to-C-suite Pipeline. Companies like Walmart and Netflix are poaching Amazon advertising veterans into management. Nine people jumped.

7. Cheap EVs are just a promise, not much to back it up. Tesla isn’t ready to offer an affordable EV yet. Its inaugural Investor Day was filled with fanfare and promises of everything but economical cars.Read more about Elon Musk’s unfulfilled vision here.

8. Experts ranked the top self-driving car companies. Tesla regularly touts its self-driving technology. But the troubled car companies didn’t even make the top 10. Check out the full list here.

Odds and Finishes:

Insider Daniel Zender

9. Welcome to the Big City Renaissance. When the pandemic first hit, the city’s downtown was hollowing out. However, the era of remote work may spark a new urban boom. Enter the future of the city here.

10. The hotel manager apologized for changing the spa bath water only twice a year. The water in question contained 3,700 times more legionella than his acceptable level. In an apology, Hotel Prez said it had previously thought it was a common, safe bacterium.

Latest tech moves:

Curated by Diamond Naga Siu from New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @diamondnagasiu) Edited by Matt Weinberger in San Francisco (tweet @gamoid) and Nathan Rennolds in London (tweet @ncrennolds).

