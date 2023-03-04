How to test PowerShell code with Pester





If you’ve ever written complex PowerShell scripts, you’ve no doubt recognized the need for troubleshooting. It’s great that everything works perfectly on the first try, but complex scripts almost always contain bugs that need to be fixed. This is where Pester comes in.

What is Pester?

Pester is a free PowerShell troubleshooting tool available on GitHub. Pester is primarily designed to run unit and integration tests, but it can be used to troubleshoot almost any PowerShell script.

Pester is not a native PowerShell component and must be installed. However, Pester is included in some Windows 11 builds. Still, the installation process is easy. Just enter the following command in her elevated PowerShell session:

Install-Pester -Force -SkipPublisherCheckImport-Module Pester -PassThru

The above command will only work if your system’s execution policy allows you to run the downloaded code. If you need to change the execution policy of your system, you can use the Set-ExecutionPolicy cmdlet. Figure 1 shows the Pester installation process. By the way, don’t worry about manually downloading Pester from GitHub. The above command will automatically download the code.

Figure 1. This is how Pester is installed.Pester commands you should know

There are several ways to use Pester, but for the purposes of this article, I’ll show you how to run basic tests. In this example, we check the variable to see if it contains the expected value.

Before explaining how to run such a test, you should understand three commands:

explanation. The Describe command defines the test to run and tells PowerShell that we are about to run the Pester test. A value (a text string that briefly describes what you are testing) must be assigned to Describe. Think of the Describe value as a required comment. that. The It command tells Pester what we want to test. It commands usually refer to variables. need to do it. Note that there is a space before the hyphen, unlike regular PowerShell cmdlets. The Should -Be command tells Pester what the variable referenced by It should equal. You can also insert -Not before -Be to tell Pester that the variable is not equal to a certain value. How to test with Pester

Now that we’ve covered basic Pester commands, let’s create a Pester test. Here is the script I use.

$SumTotal = 2+3Describe “Check if the sum is 4″{ It ‘The sum should be 4’ { $SumTotal | -Be 4 } }

This script creates a variable called $SumTotal set to 2+3 or 5. The next line contains a Describe statement of what to test. Notice the curly braces after the description.

Next is the line containing the It statement. An It statement consists of the word “It”, a description, and braces. The reason the It line includes the description when you provide a description via the Describe line is that the Describe section can contain multiple It statements. In this situation, the Describe line lists the overall purpose of the set of tests, and each It statement lists the reason for running that individual test.

After the It line is another line indicating that the $SumTotal variable should equal 4. But this test should fail because the variable equals 5.

Figure 2. The test failed as expected.

A lot of the Pester documentation says that the Invoke-Pester command should be followed by the name of the script. In my case the script is named Test.ps1 so the command would be Invoke-Pester Test.ps1 . However, in my experience, this method may indicate that the test failed when it should have passed. I was lucky enough to run the script the same way I would run any other PowerShell script (.\Test.ps1).

Figure 3. Our test was successful.

Looking at Figure 2, we can see that the test failed as expected. Pester goes so far as to say that the value of the $SumTotal variable is equal to 5 when it should be 4. By contrast, Figure 3 shows what happens when you change the script to set the $SumTotal variable to 4. Indicates that the test passed.

