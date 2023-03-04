Solid data: Friendships lead to discovery of tectonic history of subglacial Antarctica





Ancient rock mounds collected from glacial moraine have literally revealed the deep story of one of the most unexplored environments on earth, including rocks and mountain belts hidden beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. Prior to this study, scientists had only a vague idea of ​​when, how, and why the mountains and landscapes now buried under the world’s largest ice sheets formed.

These mountains and landscapes have been buried under miles of ice over the past 14 million years, says Paul Fitzgerald, professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Arts and Sciences. They are farther away than Mount Everest or the deepest part of the ocean.

Now some of the mysteries of tectonic movements in inaccessible regions have been solved. In a study recently published in Nature Communications, first author Fitzgerald and second author John Goodge, professor emeritus of geological sciences at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, proposed innovative rock sampling and radiometric dating methods for those rocks. was used to reveal the history of central East Antarctica. 500 million years ago.

Mysterious Mountains

Researchers have selected granite megaliths that are between 1 and 2 billion years old. Since rocks of this age are not found elsewhere in Antarctica, we knew they must have come from beneath the ice sheet, perhaps from the great and mysterious Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains. This is because as the mountains erode, the glaciers’ slow-flowing ice rivers carry boulders to areas of deposited rock and sediment called glacial moraine near the edge of the continent.

Scientists have long puzzled over the Gamburtsev subglacial mountains simply because they are completely buried under ice. Recent subice imaging of this range suggests a non-volcanic origin, but if not volcanic activity, what tectonic forces were involved in its formation? Knowing what formed means researchers can start solving this puzzle.

But how do we determine when mountains formed, let alone mountains completely buried under ice? By determining the cryogenic cooling history of rocks. This is where complementary expertise comes into play.

New Zealander Fitzgerald and American Goodge have been good friends since they met in 1986 as graduate students in the Transantarctic Mountains. Now they had a chance to do just that. Gucci collected rocks, Fitzgerald had expertise in thermochronology. Both have worked on Antarctic geology for decades.

When a mountain is formed, it rises and forms a high terrain. Erosion pushes rocks toward the surface. As the rocks are dug out, they cool. Determining when and how quickly rocks cool helps narrow down when mountains formed during geological time. Geologists use thermochronology, which analyzes the time-temperature history of rocks through radiometric dating, to understand the history of cooling. The rock’s relatively large size allowed researchers to analyze it using a variety of radiometric methods.

Investigation result

The results show that the interior of East Antarctica experienced three rapid cooling periods due to major tectonic movements. First, about 500 million years ago, continents collided to form the supercontinent Gondwana. Second, the Gondwana supercontinent began to break apart about 180 million years ago. Finally, the high plateau began to collapse about 100 million years ago, associated with the formation of the rift valley between East and West Antarctica. Overall, these conclusions make geological sense.

These are still very early stages in understanding the geological puzzle hidden by the enormous mass of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. But where Fitzgerald stands out is the excitement of discovery. We were sampling places we knew very little about. For us, this was like studying rocks from the moon or Mars, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.syr.edu/blog/2023/03/03/rock-solid-data-friendship-helps-lead-to-discovery-of-tectonic-history-of-subglacial-antarctica/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos