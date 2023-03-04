Apple crackdown on ChatGPT app unlikely, new rules may apply later





Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Large language models like ChatGPT can generate entire blocks of text that are readable as if they were written by a human. Businesses are racing to integrate ChatGPT into apps like Microsoft, Snap and Shopify. However, this trend may stall if Apple decides to restrict ChatGPT-based apps from the App Store. This is the only way to install software on your iPhone.

Email app maker Blix, which regularly clashes with Apple over App Store rules, said it hit a hurdle this week.

Co-founder Ben Volach told the Wall Street Journal that Apple refused to update the BlueMail app. This is because he integrated ChatGPT to help with email creation and didn’t include content filtering on the chatbot’s output. Volach also claimed on Twitter that Apple was “blocking” his AI updates.

Apple says that without content filtering, the Blue Mail chatbot could generate language that isn’t appropriate for children, and email apps should raise their recommended age to 17+.

Apple is investigating and developers can appeal the decision, a spokesperson told CNBC.

Anyway, the Blue Mail episode is not an indication that Apple’s crackdown on AI apps is imminent.

In fact, ChatGPT-powered functionality is already built into the Snapchat and Microsoft Bing apps currently distributed through the App Store. Other AI apps such as Lensa have also been distributed and are flourishing on the App Store.

Apple’s App Store Guidelines do not have a formal AI or chatbot policy. This is a document outlining what Apple allows in the App Store. Apple has employees in a department called App Review load and briefly use all apps and updates before approving them.

Apple may add AI-specific guidelines in the future. For cryptocurrency apps, for example, Apple explicitly introduced a section on cryptocurrencies in its 2018 update allowing wallet apps and prohibiting on-device mining. Apple introduced new rules for NFTs last year. The company releases frequent updates to its guidelines in June and October.

But the Blue Mail episode reflects how strict Apple’s App Store is on mass-generated content, either user-generated (as in the case of social media apps, for example) or, more recently, AI-generated content. I’m here.

For example, if an app can display content that infringes intellectual property rights or messages that amount to cyberbullying, the app should have a way to filter that content and a way for users to report it, Apple says. says.

Content moderation rules were likely at the center of Elon Musk’s skirmish with Twitter late last year, and were also the reason Apple launched Parler from the App Store in 2021.

Before being released to the iPhone in the Bing app, Bing’s ChatGPT-based AI produced spooky conversations, including threats to users and pleas for help.

However, Bing has built-in content moderation and filtering tools. Microsoft’s AI allows users to vote down harmful responses and includes “safety systems” including content filtering and abuse detection. Microsoft has also updated its Bing chatbot in recent weeks to curb these spooky conversations. Chatbots often refuse to engage on topics that may derail them.

