Where is the Nintendo Switch 2 in 6 years?

From time to time, we see the Switch 2 starting to trend online. Usually it’s tied to people bemoaning the current lack of power and features on his Switch. its function. Part of this is Nintendo’s total lack of involvement in the power race over the last few generations.

What’s more, a new Xbox deal with Nintendo will give access to Call of Duty for the next decade, and it’s also sparked some buzz about the Switch 2, given that it’s a system that will likely see future COD games. I’m here. But what everyone wants to know is when it will come.

Nintendo hasn’t announced literally anything about the Switch 2, with only rumors suggesting that Nintendo has ditched the mid-gen power upgrade for the Switch and opted instead for just an OLED model, but the actual power increase is likely It takes place in a completely new unit. later. But when?

For that, we can look to Nintendo’s complete history of consoles and handhelds, and based on this, we can estimate when the Switch 2 might arrive.

NES 1983 Game Boy – 1989 SNES 1990 N64 1996 Game Boy Color – 1998 GameCube 2001 GBA 2001 DS – 2004 Wii 2006 3DS – 2011 Wii U 2012 Switch 2017 Switch Lite 2019

As you can see, the Switch (minus the Switch Lite) is both, thus ushering in a new era in which Nintendo no longer needs to separate the handheld from the home console. Everyone is expecting Nintendo’s next console to retain the same handheld features, which is why everyone is calling it the Switch 2 in the first place.

But as you can see, we’re falling into somewhat strange territory here in terms of how long it takes Nintendo to announce something. There was a gap of about five years between the release of the GameCube and the release of the Wii. Back to the six-year gap between Wii and Wii U, and the five-year gap between Wii U and Switch. I think the gap was shortened because Nintendo wanted to replace the fiasco Wii U with something that sold better, and that’s exactly what happened. But now we’re literally celebrating his sixth anniversary on Switch, which was released on March 3, 2017. Here on March 4, 2023, not only has the new console not been released, it has not even been announced.

On the one hand, Nintendo isn’t under any urgency here, given that the Switch has sold and continues to sell very well. As such, that game did so well that there was no reason for Rockstar to replace it with GTA 6 within a decade.

But if we’re talking about a realistic timeframe, I would expect the Switch 2, or whatever it’s called, to be announced this year, and possibly in Spring 2024. Fall 2024 at the latest, the Holidays. The current Switch basically already has the full power of his two generations compared to his rivals PS5 and Xbox Series X, and even its own games struggle to make it work at this point. (RIP Pokémon). It really shows its age. I don’t expect anything on par with, or really close to, current-gen consoles, but both third- and first-party games need some kind of update to ease this technical burden, and 2024 If it takes longer than that, it’s too long to me.

