Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 next week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 rumors and more





It looks like we’ll see another Apple product introduction as early as next week.Based on rumors and timing, it could be the color of the new iPhone.

We also continue to hear rumors about an iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year, as well as a fourth-generation iPhone SE.

Source: Apple is planning a product briefing next week as the iPhone 14 is rumored to launch in yellow

According to rumors from Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Apple plans to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow mid-cycle, and we’ve heard that Apple is planning a media briefing next week. for launch.

For reference, Apple launched its mid-cycle green iPhone 13 color last March 8, so the timing of the new iPhone color is in line, but the subject of next week’s briefing has yet to be revealed. : Plans for new iPhone SE with 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple’s 5G chip

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple has resumed work on the next 4th generation model, though it is unlikely to be released until next year.

According to Kuo, the next-generation iPhone SE will look similar to the current iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch OLED display. It’s also possible that Apple will move away from Qualcomm as a cellular chip supplier and adopt Apple’s in-house 5G chip, which has been in development for years. iPhone 15 USB-C cable without MFi badge may have limited data transfer and charging speeds

Apple plans to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 lineup later this year, but the company may continue to limit the functionality of cables and accessories that aren’t certified under the MFi program.

Apple’s MFi program uses a special authentication chip on approved accessories to ensure their authenticity and assure customers that the products are safe to use with Apple devices. However, authentication can also be used to limit the functionality of non-MFi accessories, such as data transfer and charging speed.

According to leaker ShrimpApplePro, Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is already mass-producing USB-C cables and accessories under Apple’s MFi program.

All New in iOS 16.4 Beta 2: Apple Books Changes, Apple Music Classical Mentions, Apple Pay in Korea, and More

Apple released the second developer and public beta of its upcoming iOS 16.4 update this week.

One of the most notable changes is the return of Apple Books’ “curl” page-turning animation, which was removed in iOS 16.0.The new beta code also suggests that Apple is getting closer to the promised release of the Apple Music Classical app, but with AppleCare device coverage and some additional changes to the Settings app under Always On Display. There’s an adjustment. iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a thinner camera bump and a smaller footprint

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its predecessor despite a slight reduction in height and width, but the rear array of cameras will stick out less, according to newly shared CAD renderings and dimensions. There is a possibility.

According to leaker “Ice Universe” dimensions, the footprint of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is about 1mm smaller in both height and width compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but 5% thicker. CAD renderings and accompanying dimensions suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has less of a protruding camera bump than previously expected, and he is 0.59 mm shallower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple reportedly has a secret ‘startup’ team working on tech for future devices

We learned last week that a secret “Exploratory Design Group” within Apple has been successful in non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this week explained how the group, known as “XDG,” works. shared details about

XDG consists of just a few hundred employees and operates as a “startup” working on various projects. Group members are organized by skill set and can work on multiple projects simultaneously, but XDG members cannot discuss their work with other members in the group who are not working on that specific project. Not allowed.

The group is said to be working on next-generation display technology, artificial intelligence, low-processor technology, next-generation batteries for smartphones, and health features for headset devices to help people with eye diseases. .

