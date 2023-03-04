Apple Takes Control of ChatGPT-powered Apps





The artificial intelligence intrusion has even reached the App Store. BlueMail, an app that uses AI to compose emails and manage people’s calendars, was set to release an update to its service that utilizes OpenAI’s popularChatGPT engine. Blocking BlueMails updates due to concerns that they may generate text that is offensive or inappropriate for minors, citing ChatGPT’s ability to spew text

Apple didn’t ban BlueMail outright from the App Store. It just stopped app makers from publishing updates without content restriction filters. Still, BlueMails developers have protested the move, saying Apple is stifling innovation efforts.

Apple’s move comes at a time when industries and institutions are responding to the rapid changes that generative AI is bringing to content creation tools. Some schools are banning ChatGPT, others are working on it with interest. While some journalism organizations are simply replacing their workforce with AI, others are carefully considering and setting thoughtful boundaries for how they interact with technology. Companies from sci-fi magazines to law firms are bracing for the disruption AI may blaze its way through. The debate about how AI is used can become even more contentious as big tech companies and publishers step in and make decisions about where to cut technology and who can use it.

Windows 11s Bingy Update

Speaking of generative AI, Microsoft has added a new AI-powered Bing search feature to the latest update to the Windows 11 operating system.

Bing announced last month that it would incorporate ChatGPT into its internal search service, starting a not-so-cool search war with Google. Now Microsoft is pushing BingAI directly into the Windows desktop taskbar. According to Microsoft, over 500 million people use the search bar every month, so it’s a pretty obvious place to put this.

Other updates for Windows 11 include accessibility and power enhancements, and improved phone link functionality on both Android devices and iPhones. Also, Windows 8’s infamous tile is back in the form of an extended widget in the startup menu. Thankfully they are optional.

You can manually download the Windows 11 update now or wait for it to be installed automatically in a few months.

Pixel Watch gets fall detection

Google is lagging behind in the smartwatch game. Released in October 2022, the Pixel Watch was several years behind the watches from Apple, Samsung, and Garmin that dominate the market. Unexpectedly, Google is working hard to add features to the slick list disk. Latest fall detection, aka “Ive fell and can’t get up” feature. When the device detects that the user has fallen, it will sound an alarm and pop up a screen to indicate if it is a false alarm. If you don’t tap anything for a minute, your Pixel Watch can automatically call 911 and negotiate rescue on your behalf.

This kind of technology is useful in wearables, but it is prone to false positives. Last year, after Apple updated the Apple Watch to detect crashes and falls, there were reports of paramedics being mistakenly called to help users who fell while skiing or took a safe ride on a roller coaster. there was. The Pixel watch doesn’t detect crashes, it just falls, and Google says it should be able to tell the difference between a fall experienced during exercise and a real debilitating fall, according to the company. The Watch’s sensors can look at your body’s reactions and instinctive reactions to determine if you’ve actually been injured or if you can recover from a fall.

for you

Almost everywhere you go online, algorithms recommend what to do next. What videos to watch next, playlists to listen to, and who to swipe to are all suggested by some company or another data-driven recommendation engine. This is great when you can discover new artists and creators to follow. Leading someone down a dark internet rabbit hole or landing your giant company in front of Congress or the Supreme Court may not be very good.

Jonathan Stray, a senior scientist at the Berkeley Center for Human Compatible AI who studies online recommendation systems, joined the WIREDsGadget Lab podcast this week to discuss how suggestions are made to people and how they influence people’s beliefs. talk about how it affects

