Twitter is not against Google, big advertisers or cloud providers





From layoffs to unpaid bills, Twitter has pushed costs down since its acquisition of Elon Musk. The latter has been sued by landlords and vendors, but one of Twitter’s non-hostile partners is Google.

The Information said on Friday, “Amazon threatened to withhold payment for the ads it runs on Twitter after the social network refused to pay Amazon Web Services bills for its cloud computing services for months.” I reported.

By contrast, Twitter continues to pay Google Cloud bills, even though it has tried to renegotiate a deal that provides for $1 billion in Google Cloud spending over five years. Google is said to have refused. (Incidentally, his deal with Amazon is $510 million over his 5.5 years. Twitter originally planned to run the Timeline component in Amazon’s cloud, but now AWS is making Twitter Haven’t run it yet, as it’s used for Spaces.)

Both companies worked to:

Yesterday’s report revealed that “Google is an even bigger advertiser on Twitter than Amazon.” As an anecdote, Android ads on Google Messages are fairly common. Search Liaison created a Mastodon account fairly early on, but Google’s various social accounts remain active on the platform. I don’t follow major brand accounts.

In the Apple-Twitter drama that took place in late November and early December, Apple was Twitter’s largest ad buyer in Q1 2022, generating $48 million, or 4% of Twitter’s total revenue for the quarter. Reports of spending % have come to light.

Another aspect of Google’s relationship with Twitter is the Tweets that appear in Search. In 2015, the two companies struck a licensing deal that allowed Twitter posts to appear instantly in his Google search results. This is very useful for live events such as sports, and is probably an ongoing revenue stream for Twitter.

This close relationship convinced Musk and Davis that going against Google by not paying their cloud bills wasn’t worth the risk, the person said.

Twitter details:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/03/04/twitter-google-ads-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos