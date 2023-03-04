Head of Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard reassures employees it’s collaborative AI service, not search





Google feels the enthusiasm from its employees. As his Bing powered by Microsoft’s ChatGPT makes waves and Google answers, Bard was demoralized last month and employees want to know his plans for gaming with artificial intelligence and search. .

According to CNBC, at Thursday’s all-hands meeting, Google employees had the opportunity to ask CEO Sundar Pichai and Bard’s head of product Jack Krawczyk questions and obtained audio from the meeting.

According to CNBC, one employee asked the following question via Google’s internal forum Dory:

Bard and ChatGPT are large language models, not knowledge models. They are good at generating human-like text, but not good at making sure the text is factual. Why do we think search, whose primary purpose is to find real information, should be the first big application?

Krawczyk, who made his all-handed debut, was quick to respond.

Instead, it is a collaborative AI service, he said.

He said the magic gained from using this product lies in being this creative companion that helps spark the imagination or explore curiosity. But he can’t stop users from trying to use it like search.

Of course, Google’s investors and employees take search very seriously. When OpenAI launched its AI chatbot ChatGPT in late November, the immediate thought was how the technology would disrupt Google’s search dominance.

When Microsoft launched a ChatGPT-powered Google Search rival last month, this concern was largely dispelled. (Available to a limited number of users at the moment, but will be made widely available soon.)

Google responded with a video of Bard’s demo last month, but it was wrong due to a factual error from a chatbot about the James Webb Space Telescope. Wall Street immediately punished Google’s parent company Alphabet, sending its stock price plummeting.

According to CNBC, another question on Thursday was about demos, with one employee asking: what really happened?

Krawczyk replied that such a question might be fair and would like to reiterate the fact that Bard has not launched. We have let the world know that this is and being tested. But there is a lot of excitement in the industry right now.

Another worker reportedly said the AI ​​activation seemed like a reflex reaction without a strategy.

I disagree with the premise of this question answered by Pichai. Google points out that it has been working on AI for a long time.

In fact, OpenAI was founded in 2015 as Google’s counterweight in AI, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who helped launch OpenAI, tweeted last month. He also complained that OpenAI is closed source, making it a maximum profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. (Musk is now reportedly working to establish an OpenAI rival.)

However, while Google has long been a force at the forefront of AI research, if users start using Google less and rely on AI chatbots for their search queries, they will likely find more AI chatbots than anyone else. You will lose things.

Google declined to comment when contacted by Fortune.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/03/03/google-chatgpt-rival-bard-sundar-pichai-eassures-employees-tool-not-search-but-ai-companion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos