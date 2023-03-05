Patent trolls are stifling American innovation





Roy Brandt

Technology and innovation are fueling rapid changes in the healthcare environment. In light of these changes, policy makers should reassess how to expand access to quality care. Removing barriers to the development and deployment of cutting-edge products, including institutions such as the U.S. International Trade Commission, goes hand in hand with the long-term prospects for expanding healthcare access, especially in rural areas.

Sadly, Americans who live in rural areas are more likely to die prematurely from all five leading causes of death in the United States: heart disease, cancer, accidental accidents, chronic lower respiratory tract disease, and stroke. This unacceptable disparity is caused in part by the inherent challenges of distance and access. However, new technologies such as wearable medical devices and advances in telemedicine, driven by 5G wireless communication technology, are beginning to fill these gaps. Still, more rapid medical and technological innovation is needed to deliver equitable care to rural communities.

People are also reading…

There is no better place to invent new technologies than the United States. But today, companies that develop and manufacture cutting-edge technologies are too often the victims of litigation by non-practitioners. These are shell companies, sometimes called patent trolls, who are sabotaging the gears of America’s innovation economy by flooding courts with frivolous patent infringement lawsuits. American inventors and manufacturers are forced to make peace with trolls. Otherwise, you’re subjecting yourself to lengthy and costly legal defenses.

Damage persists. Following payment to the non-practicing group either by settlement or jury ruling, the innovator cuts its investment in research and development. This has long-term ramifications for new technology advancements.

Patent trolls account for more than half of all patent litigation in federal district courts and most often target the high-tech and medical industries, which is why they draw the attention of the International Trade Commission. The Commission is supposed to protect American industry from unfair trade practices, but now unpracticed groups are pulling agency levers for their own benefit. Exclusion orders can be issued to block certain products from entering the United States for reasons such as patent infringement. Patent trolls recognize that the broad powers of exclusion orders allow them to demand large settlements from targeted companies. They have capitalized and now account for about 20% of all exclusion order investigations.

In one notable case, a non-practicing legal entity based in a foreign country sought a Trade Fee Exclusion Order that would prevent the importation of devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Combined with the exclusion order, which blocked more than 90% of his smartphones and tablets from the U.S. market, the non-practitioner eventually received a lucrative settlement from the companies he named.

This ban would have had a devastating effect on the expansion of telemedicine access and 5G internet in rural areas. This promises significant advances in telemedicine. This example clearly shows how companies that do not practice are profiting from the cost of innovation.

Fortunately, simple reforms are possible. The International Trade Commission has already been required to conduct a public interest analysis as part of an exclusion order investigation. This process is currently at the end of the investigation, but by starting with a public interest analysis, the Trade Commission will expedite the elimination of damaging cases and allow non-practitioners to use the threat of exclusion orders to reach settlements. This procedural amendment will help ensure that the Commission works as intended to promote industry and competitiveness in the United States.

While working as a civil servant, few things were more important than ensuring working people had access to quality and affordable health care. Whether opening new facilities in rural areas, such as the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine campus in St. Joseph. We are working to ensure continued funding for community health centers. Or proud to lead efforts to make care accessible to more people by sponsoring legislation to increase mental health equity.

New technological advances will determine the quality of healthcare that many Americans will receive in the years to come and will be essential to meet the needs of rural communities. Institutions like the International Trade Commission must partner with America’s innovators at the forefront of this progress.

Roy Brandt served as Senator from Missouri from 2011 to 2023.

Catch up on opinion updates

Get opinions, letters and editorials sent straight to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stltoday.com/opinion/columnists/blunt-patent-trolls-are-stifiling-american-technological-innovation/article_97d90a4b-9385-547c-aa54-061563beb2e7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos