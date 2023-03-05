How to see which apps have access to your Google Account





When you sign in to your gadget with your Google account, it saves that information so you can easily access your Google services across devices. Although convenient, you should remove any device that you no longer use. See here for detailed instructions.

Google allows you to grant third-party apps and services access to various parts of your Google Account. For example, when you book a table in a dining app, the date is added to your Google Calendar.

It’s a useful feature, but you need to keep track of which apps have access to your account and which apps know what information.

Just because you stop using an app doesn’t mean it’s inactive. For example, if an app has access to your contacts, you can use that information even if you haven’t logged on in years.

Here’s the problem: the more apps that have access to your device, the higher your exposure. If your app experiences a data breach, you are at risk.

Fortunately, you can easily manage permissions for third-party apps and revoke them if necessary. Method is as follows.

Log in to your Google account at myaccount.google.com and[セキュリティ]Open the section. Scroll down to Third-party apps that have access to your account and select Manage third-party access. Select the app or service you want to check. You’ll see information such as the date the app was installed and what information the app has access to.[アクセスの削除]to confirm your selection.

Note: This will not delete your account for that app. The next time you open the app, the app may request access to Google resources again.

There is no right or wrong answer as to what to remove, but if an app seems unfamiliar to you, you probably want to remove it.

