Big tech’s massive carbon footprint

When we think of carbon emission sources, power generation, automobiles, heavy industry, and similar types come to mind. But big tech companies are also a major contributor to carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. ranked from lowest to highest.

Some of what they found: Samsung emits more carbon than any other tech company, and among the Big 5 tech companies (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft), Amazon is the most polluting company. is a person. Amazon says he will emit more than 16 million tons of CO2 in 2021. That’s almost 20 times Microsoft’s carbon footprint, which is the least polluting of his fifth. Population of Rhode Island.

big lead

Labor and Climate Challenges Turn Farmers to Robotic Beehives, Tractors and Fruit Pickers

By deploying artificial intelligence, self-driving technology and robotics, startups aim to solve big agricultural problems such as labor and water shortages, climate-related headaches and declining bee populations. .

discovery and innovation

Almost half of California is out of drought conditions, but the state is still unclear when it comes to water management, according to a new Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning.

In a recent study, a group of Swedish researchers found that the lung capacity of Stockholm children and adolescents has improved since the early 2000s, when Stockholm’s air pollution levels began to decline.

Sustainability deals of the week

Green Buildings: Climate tech startup BlocPower announced this week that it has raised $150 million in equity and debt financing. The capital aims to expand programs towards electrifying buildings and installing heat pumps.

Carton-based cleaning: Cleancult, which develops cleaning products that use recyclable packaging instead of single-use plastic, has signed a deal with Walmart to make its products available at over 3,000 major retailers. announced that

Are you in the US and thinking of moving to a new state? One thing to consider before taking action is how climate change might affect the area in the future . That’s where a new website and app come in, jointly developed by AT&T, FEMA, and Argonne National Laboratory. The website processes data to determine risk factors for different parts of the company.

green traffic update

Over the past 17 years, Elon Musk has built the Tesla brand and his image as a climate hero committed to solving the carbon pollution crisis with bold plans. His record is mixed when it comes to realizing all aspects of his plan, a master he’s been pushing since 2006, but he deserves a lot of credit for kickstarting his modern EV market. Ideas on how Tesla dominates the cleantech sector. The investor really wanted him to share details about the new product, especially the anticipated low-cost electric vehicle.

big transportation story

EU plans to end sales of internal combustion engine cars run into trouble

The EU, a key part of the European Green Deal, plans to be climate neutral by 2050 and risks derailing. This week, Germany’s finance and transport ministers called for exemption of internal combustion engine vehicles from his EU plan to end sales of new internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2035. their opposition to the plan.

Here are the 12 greenest cars in the US in 2023

