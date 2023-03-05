Labor Commission ruling that Google legally employs YouTube contract workers has implications beyond the tech industry





Alphabet’s Google is legally the boss of YouTube contractors and must bargain collectively with workers if they vote to unionize, U.S. Labor Commission officials have ruled.

In Friday’s decision, the internet giant claims the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board is not an employer for a group of Texas-based YouTube workers who are employed through staffing firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. refused. In fact, Google is a co-employer and has a duty to fully control a group of workers, to be responsible for their treatment, and to bargain with workers if they form a union.

Google has direct and immediate control over benefits, working hours, supervision and work orders, writes the Fort Worth, Texas-based regional director.

The ruling could pave the way for Alphabet to negotiate collective bargaining with U.S. employees for the first time in its history, but Google plans to appeal.

In an emailed statement, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini believes the facts and law clearly support our position. We simply do not control the employment and working conditions of these workers.

The terms of contract workers have become a recurring flashpoint for Alphabet, which relies heavily on staffing agencies to meet its workforce needs. Contract workers made him the majority of the company’s global workforce in 2018, and AWU has been pushing to organize both these workers and Alphabet’s direct employees.

We stand up not just for ourselves, but for workers across the country, who have devised new ways for tech companies in particular to deny workers responsibility for their lives through subcontracting, gig work, and other inappropriate employment practices. I am very proud to have won a victory that sets a precedent. His YouTube worker, Sam Regan, said in an emailed statement from AWU:

The Alphabet Workers Union petitioned in October to represent a group of about 60 employees. The employee’s job is to make sure the videos are labeled correctly and review requests from YouTube Music users. Google and Alphabet, owner of its YouTube division, have repeatedly refuted the idea of ​​hiring such staff.

According to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Alphabet attorney Aaron Agenbroad told an NLRB hearing in November about the union petition that these employees were employees, not employees of the Company. I said I was not a member.

The government will hold a vote among workers on whether to form a union, the regional director wrote. The timing has not yet been announced. A Cognizant spokesperson said the company also disagrees with the decision.

This problem is not limited to Google or the tech industry. Companies in healthcare, hospitality, construction and other sectors are increasingly turning to franchised, freelance or subcontracted staff, fueling controversy over how these workers are treated. I’m here.

AWU, an affiliate of Communications Workers of America, also seeks to prevent Alphabet and Cognizant from organizing in response to union campaigns by intimidating them, moving jobs abroad and using new return-to-work rules. Cognizant has said the allegations are without merit. Workers have been on strike since last month over the controversy.

