Google Taiwan cuts 180 jobs amid global job cuts





After US search engine parent Alphabet Inc announced it would lay off 6% of its global workforce in January as the international tech industry faces market uncertainty, Google Taiwan We are reducing headcount in the local market.

Google Taiwan will begin shrinking its local workforce on Wednesday, affecting more than 180 workers in the country, Chinese-language media reported.

Google Taiwan remains in line with its global workforce reduction plan and will make corresponding adjustments to ensure its operations in Taiwan comply with local labor regulations, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Photo: Reuters

The company said it would provide all possible assistance to affected employees, including extended employee benefits and other assistance programs.

Google’s Asia-Pacific operations had completed layoffs by the end of last month, the company said.

Taiwan is Google’s largest hardware research and development base outside of the company’s US headquarters.

In 2018, Google spent US$1.1 billion to acquire the ODM manufacturing assets of Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Incs. HTC Incs was rolling out his Pixel line for US clients.

In addition to handing over hardware assets to Google, HTC transferred 2,000 engineers to the US tech giant and significantly increased its workforce in Taiwan.

The team continues to develop Pixel for Google, and Google Taiwan has been adopting it for the past two years.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who announced in January that it would scale back globally, said Google has seen dramatic growth over the past two years, an economic reality that differs from the one it faces today. He said he was hiring for

