Tech executives talk to employees





Google Bard AI isn’t just for search: tech giant tells employees

Photo: iStock

Google, the world’s largest search engine, last month launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, Bard. Following the bard’s announcement, Google employees mocked the company and his CEO Sundar Pichai, calling Google’s first public presentation a hasty failure and un-Googley.

At Thursday’s all-hands meeting, Google executives responded to questions from Dory, the company’s internal forum, about the top-rated issues related to Bard’s priorities, according to audio obtained by CNBC.

Note that this is the first company-wide meeting as Google employees criticized the company’s leadership, especially CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way it handled the announcement that Bard would take on ChatGPT.

Bard’s product lead, Jack Krawczyk, addressed the all-hands debut Thursday meeting and answered the following questions from Dory seen by CNBC:

At the conference, executives were questioned as CNBC saw: Bard and ChatGPT are big language models, not knowledge models. They are good at generating human-like text, but not good at making sure the text is factual. Why do we think search, whose primary purpose is to find real information, should be the first big application?

To be clear, the bard is not a search, Krauchik replied.

According to Krawczyk, this is the collaborative AI service experiment we talked about.

The magic we find with using this product is that it becomes a spark plug for your imagination and a creative companion to help you explore your curiosity, he added.

Krawczyk made it clear: you can’t stop users from trying to use it like search.

He goes on to say that Google still caters to people who want to use it for search, indicating that the company has built a new feature for internal use called Search It. We are trying to improve the generation of relevant queries there and convey our confidence to users.

But since you want to be on a more search-oriented journey, we already have a product called Search, he said.

Based on what employees told CNBC and an internal meme that has circulated in recent weeks, the attempt to separate Bard from search appeared to represent a shift in the original strategy. But in Bard’s announcement, Google executives repeatedly said the technology they’re developing in-house can be integrated with search.

Several Google employees, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNBC that inconsistent responses from executives added to the confusion.

Search was mentioned several times in Google’s announcement last month. In a blog post, the company said it is working to bring these latest AI advances into its products, starting with search.

