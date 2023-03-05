China stresses need for technology reliance, firms should lead innovation





SHANGHAI: China’s science and technology policy should aim to build national strength and self-reliance while enterprises lead the drive for innovation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday (5 March). rice field.

The country has effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development over the past five years by promoting the development of the real economy through innovation and cultivating new engines of growth, he said. said.

“Science and technology policy should aim at building our country’s strength and self-reliance in science and technology,” the outgoing premier said in a working report for the opening of the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament. .

“The new system for mobilizing resources across the country should be improved, making better use of the government’s role in pooling resources to deliver major technological breakthroughs, and allowing businesses to become key innovation sources. It should be the subject.”

China is mounting pressure from the United States, which cites national security by restricting access to China’s semiconductor and artificial intelligence technology.

President Xi Jinping urged China to strengthen its scientific and technological independence and continue striving to become a global technological powerhouse.

Li said China should accelerate research and development of cutting-edge technologies and promote their application. The development of the platform economy should be supported and monitored regularly, he added.

The platform economy is made up of China’s biggest tech companies such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. Such companies have been targets of a lengthy and stringent regulatory crackdown that Beijing said was now easing.

