Google could face disciplinary action after failing to send internal emails and refusing to call CEO





The Google News homepage displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Feb. 28.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Google could face disciplinary action from Congress for failing to provide internal emails to House committees and for refusing CEO Sundar Pichai’s request to appear before lawmakers. I have.

The Commons Heritage Commission decided to call Pichai and other senior executives this week to explain Google’s decision to block some Canadians from accessing news from Google’s search bar. bottom.

The block lasts for weeks and only affects about 4% of Canadian users, according to the company, and the restriction is a test of a potential response to the federal government’s Bill C-18, which would allow Google to and Facebook will bear the costs. Posting or linking to media work.

The committee also set a Thursday 5:00 p.m. deadline for Google to send internal and external communications to the MP, including texts and emails regarding the company’s response to the bill and restrictions on news searches.

In addition to Mr. Pichai, the committee decided to subpoena Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs. Richard Gingras, Vice President of News; Sabrina Jeremiah Vice President and Country Manager for Canada. They said he was to testify for two hours next Monday about the company’s response to Bill C-18.

However, Google agreed to send only Jeremiah and Jason Key, the company’s public policy manager based in Canada, to testify via video link.

The tech giant has written to the committee about communications MPs have asked it to produce, but has yet to provide any of them as of Friday.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced Google’s testing as a gross mistake and said it was extremely troubling.

Liberal MP Anthony Hausfather, a member of the Legacy Committee, said Friday that the committee intends to propose a formal report on Google’s failure to comply with Congress.

He said he was disappointed that he had not received a positive response from Google executives in the United States and had not yet received the documents we requested. If it does not arrive, the committee will propose to refer the matter to the House of Representatives.

The Commons has not exercised its right to imprison anyone since 1913, but it can pass motions to reprimand, condemn, or imprison those who do not comply with the MP’s instructions.

We have no authority to compel testimony from persons based outside of Canada. But if you cross the border into Canada, including on vacation, Google’s American executives may vote to force you to attend the estate board.

In 2021, Canadian Public Health Commissioner Ian Stewart will receive formal disciplinary action from the House of Commons for the government’s refusal to provide documents related to the 2019 dismissal of two scientists at the National Microbiology Laboratory. received.

The Sergeant-General, who is formally responsible for the security of the House, escorted Mr. Stewart to the House courtroom, carrying a brass rod across the floor of the chamber. before lawmakers. He did not provide the documents requested by MPs.

Hausfather, who was general counsel to a multinational technology company before being elected, said he plans to ask tough questions to Google representatives when he appears Monday.

Michael Geist, University of Ottawa Canadian Studies Chair who studies internet law, said unless lawmakers take part in a political grandstand at Monday’s hearing, it will be an opportunity to learn a few important things about Google’s news blocking test. said it would. It’s not public how much this will affect users or the media, nor what he learned from the test.

Google declined to comment.

The company’s spokesperson, Shay Purdy, said on Feb. 22 that it was briefly testing the product’s response to Bill C-18, and that the test would last five weeks.

People included in the test experienced varying degrees of restricted access to Canadian and international news sites using Google’s search functionality.

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of news industry leader News Media Canada, said denying consumers the benefits of accessing Canadian news sources is unacceptable in a free and democratic society. I was.

The federal government should stop doing business with Google, including advertising, until the company stops this practice, which is an abuse of power and an affront to corporate social responsibility, he said.

