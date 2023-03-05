University team advances in NASA lunar metal production challenge





NASA Moon Metal Production Challenge

NASA

Hosted by NASA in 2023, the Groundbreaking, Innovative and Game-Changing (BIG) Idea Challenge will explore the metal production pipeline on the Moon, from extracting metals from lunar minerals to creating structures and tools. Ask college students to design supporting technology. Credit: NASA/Advanced Concepts Lab

Seven University Teams Selected to Develop Concepts to Support Metal Production on the Moon in NASA’s 2023 Annual Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game-Changing (BIG) Idea Challenge: Lunar Forge .

The total prize pool is approximately $1.1 million, worth between $120,000 and $180,000 based on the concept proposed by each team. This challenge is a unique collaboration between the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD)’s Game Changed Development (GCD) program and the NASA Office of STEM Engagement Space Grant Project.

The 2023 BIG Idea Challenge winners are:

Colorado School of MinesLumar Alloy Metal Production Plant (LAMPP) Advisors: Dr. Christopher Dreyer, Dr. George Sowers

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Honeybee Robotics Artemis Steelworks: Advancing Nuclear Reactor Technology for Electrolytic Manufacturing of In-Situ Steel Advisors: Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, Dr. Antoine Allanore, Dr. Olivier De Weck, Dr. Martin Culpepper, George Lordos

Missouri Institute of Science and Technology, In-Situ Aluminum Production by Molten Salt Electrolysis (LISAP-MSE) Advisors: Dr. Daoru Han, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Dr. Fateme Rezaei, Dr. David Bayless, Dr. William Schonberg, Dr. Daniel stats

Northwestern University and Wearifi, Inc. ACRE: Autonomous Casting RovErAdvisor: Dr. Ian McCue

Pennsylvania State University RFHIC and Jacobs Space Exploration Group Development Site Microwave Energy Smelting for Lunar Technology (SMELT) System for Resource Processing Advisors: Dr. Sven Bilen, Dr. Aleksandra Radlinska

University of North Texas Institute of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Processes, UNT. Enabled Engineering Solid State Integrated Manufacturing Process (SIMPLE) Advisors for Lunar Environments: Dr. Rajiv S. Mishra, Dr. Hector Siller, Dr. Ravi Sankar Haridas

University of Utah and Institute of Powder Metallurgy Carbonyl Iron Refining (CIR) Production of Steel from Lunar Regolith Advisors: Dr. Hong Y. Sohn, Dr. Michael F. Simpson, Dr. Michael L Free

In Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU), or the ability to use naturally occurring resources, is fundamental to the steady rhythm of Artemis missions and the sustained human presence on the moon and the lunar economy. The strength and corrosion resistance of metals are key to building the structures needed for lunar bases, such as pipes, cables, landing pads, transport rails, and pressure vessels that house volatile substances such as fuel. However, metal materials for infrastructure are heavy, making them difficult and expensive to transport from Earth.

Manufacturing metal products on the Moon is an extensive process that includes:

Specialized metal detection for minerals such as anorthite and ilmenite Material refining Molding compounds for additive manufacturing Metal matrix composite manufacturing Metal product testing and certification from ISRU

The proposal team submitted various concepts for the technology required at any point in the lunar metal production pipeline.

The BIG Idea Challenge expands opportunities for students and faculty to immerse themselves in real-world NASA projects and supports students in their pursuit of STEM, said Tomas Gonzalez-Torres, NASA Space Grants Project Manager. By participating in the BIG Idea Challenge, these teams are not only making great strides at the college level, but are also aiming for future career excellence.

Once funded, the team will continue to design, build and test the concept ahead of the November 2023 Forum. At the forum, their work will be published and judged by a panel of NASA and industry experts. The forum will allow university-led teams to participate in ongoing lunar mission planning discussions within STMD’s Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative (LSII). Once developed, these projects can be incubated by universities and augment technologies currently being developed by NASA.

The BIG Idea Challenge is an initiative that supports GCD’s efforts to rapidly mature innovative and high-impact features and technologies to infuse into a wide range of future NASA missions. This challenge is designed, developed, and implemented by NASA engineers and scientists in an intensive, project-based program over an 18-month period, examining the potential for adoption of innovations initiated and facilitated by NASA. Provide undergraduate and graduate students and faculty with the opportunity to demonstrate. university team.

The BIG Idea Challenge is one of Artemis’ student challenges and is administered by the National Aerospace Laboratory.

