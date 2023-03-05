Pixel Watch may be branded by Google, but its bill of materials says “Samsung”





As the Pixel ecosystem continues to grow, the Google Pixel Watch will be released on October 13th, priced at $349.99 for the Bluetooth model and $399.99 for the LTE variant of the watch. Counterpoint Research estimates the bill of materials (BoM) cost for the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch at $123. Counterpoint points out that Google uses high-performance processors that can handle the latest version of Wear OS. The chip used to power the Pixel Watch is his Exynos 9110 built by Samsung Foundry using the latter’s 10nm process node. This component features a dual-core CPU consisting of ARM’s Cortex-A53 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU and LTE Cat.4 modem running at a clock speed of 1.1GHz. The co-processor consists of his MIMXRT595S from his NXP which uses his MCU (microcontroller) based on ARM’s Cortex-M33 with a digital signal processor and GPU core.

The category of most expensive Pixel Watch parts belongs to processing + memory

The two processors and Kingstone 32GB+2GB ePoP embedded memory chips account for about 27% of the BoM, or $33.21 for each Pixel Watch. Gorilla Glass 5 protected displays account for 17.2% of the BoM or $21.16. The 1.2-inch OLED always-on display from BOE has a resolution of 450 x 450 and can produce a bright image of 1000 nits, allowing users to see the watch even on sunny days.

LTE Pixel Watch Bill of Materials Breakdown

For cellular models, the Pixel Watch uses the LTE Cat 4 setup. The report states that it consists of Samsung’s S915 transceiver, Skyworks’ SKY53737 diversity receiver, SKY77643 multi-mode, multi-band power amplifier module, Qorvos antenna switch, and multiple duplexers from muRata. Also in this category are Broadcom’s Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo, BCM430132, the company’s standalone GPS chip (BCM47765), and STMicroelectronics’ NFC chip that supports eSIM and Google Pay.

Mobile phone related parts account for 5% of the material and cost $6.15 per watch. Google’s other connectivity-related parts cost about $7.01 per unit, or 5.7% of the total BoM cost.

As you can imagine, the Pixel Watch has several sensors. Some handle the operation of devices such as ambient light sensors and optical encoders on the Digital Crown. Other sensors track the user’s heart rate and health data, including some from Texas Instruments used to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). Combining the sensors yields 8.3% of the BoM, or $10.21 per watch.

Other parts of the Pixel Watch are:

Casing + waterproofing + heat treatment – 14.7% or $18.08 per watch.

PCB (Printed Circuit Board) + Passive Components + Other – 7.2% or $8.86 per watch.

Battery + Charge – 6.1% or $7.50 per watch.

Watch Bands – 3.3% or $4.06 per watch.

According to Counterpoint, the biggest winner in the Pixel Watch supply chain is Samsung (which supplies the main chipset, LTE transceiver, and other components), supplying 20% ​​of each Pixel Watch’s components, or $24.60. BOE, which provides the device’s display, is next as it collects about 14% of the BoM cost ($17.22 for each unit).

Samsung parts account for 20% of each Pixel Watch’s BoM cost

Note that the BoM does not include Google’s costs of assembling the product, packaging the Pixel Watch, selling and distributing the device. Therefore, we cannot conclude from this data that Google is making a huge profit for each LTE version of the Pixel Watch sold.

Counterpoint says there’s plenty of room for improvement compared to the category-leading Apple Watch. Through its partnership with Google and Samsung, the research firm says, “Google is likely to provide the next generation of his Pixel Watch with a more powerful, integrated, intelligent and secure processing platform.”

The Pixel ecosystem will grow later this year with the planned release of Pixel tablets. Also, later this year, we could see a foldable device adding a new form factor to the Pixel line. We got to see the mid-range Pixel 7a, which was introduced at Google I/O 2023 (most likely in May) and released later this year. And of course, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Plus. will most likely be introduced and released in Q4.

When is the Pixel Watch 2 coming? Right now, we’re guessing we’ll likely see a quick preview of the watch at Google I/O. The Pixel Watch 2 has officially been announced and this year he could be released in October.

