Google Contacts update makes sure I remember my wife’s birthday





The Google Contacts app isn’t the most exciting app on your phone. If so, you should re-evaluate what you use your smartphone for. The app lists all your contacts and their phone numbers. You can think of it as a digital phone book. That said, it’s an app that doesn’t offer mind-blowing functionality, but it’s important, especially on phones.

Google is improving the functionality of the Contacts app, adding widgets for direct dialing, messaging, and contacting anyone on your list. In January, Google added a new tab called ‘Highlights’. It displays your most searched contacts in the top half of the screen. The bottom half of the screen shows your recently searched contacts and the contacts you just added.

Google Contacts update adds tabs to help remind you of birthdays and other important dates

According to 9to5Google, in version 4.2 of Google Contacts, at the bottom of the screen,[お気に入り]tab and[最近]between tabs[For you]Tabs have been added. This will display the contact’s profile to the user, including a photo, name, date of birth, and a countdown to the contact’s next birthday. Also included are shortcuts to call or text a contact to send him a message. This profile card is the same one you see in the Google Messages app when you open a chat from a particular person and press their name at the top of the screen.

When it’s a contact’s birthday, Google Contacts[おすすめ]An alert will appear in the tab

Birthdays, anniversaries, or specific dates can be recognized by tapping the edit pencil in the top right of the display. This will open some fields to edit or add information. At the bottom are two fields that show valid dates with label fields below each. The first label field displays the date of birth by default. Enter the contact’s date of birth in the first important date field.

Make sure you have your significant other’s birthday entered on your phone

For the second important date, if the contact doesn’t have an anniversary, at the bottom of the screen[ラベル]Tap the field.[ラベルなし],[記念日](also the default selection),[その他],and[カスタム]options are displayed.Also at the bottom of the screen[その他のフィールド]You can tap the link to add more fields.

Get the latest version of the Google Contacts app[For you]By tapping the tab, you will be able to see the dates of birth of people in your previously populated contact list. Here are some tips: Make sure you have your significant other’s important dates entered on your phone. Otherwise they might be hell to pay.

Google has a good habit of making their apps as useful as possible. Even very popular apps like Google Maps are constantly being updated and made more useful by the search giant. This is one of the things Google does for most apps. Because Google simply refuses to stop working on adding little things to improve the app’s user experience.

