Electronics, transformative innovation, like-minded nations should work together to shape the future of technology: MoS IT





IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Saturday that a radical reset of the post-COVID global order of semiconductors, electronics and innovation is underway, with like-minded nations coming together in a collaborative framework to shape the future of technology. said there was a need.

To protect its citizens from the harm of online users, India has defined the boundary conditions of openness, security, trust and accountability of platforms and companies operating on the Indian Internet, the minister said, adding that the global It is my hope that through cooperation, these principles will be found more widely. Play among other countries. Chandrasekhar spoke at Raisina Dialogue 2023 during his discussion panel on “Democracy’s Eleven: Protecting our Technology Future”.

In response to a question about the internet shutdown in India, the minister said the internet shutdown was the smallest in the world as a percentage of the total number of online users in India and in terms of diversity or gigantic content ecosystem. said. Furthermore, shutting down the internet or deleting content is legally prescribed and legally ordered by the government in exceptional circumstances under the law, the minister explained. Post-COVID, digital supply chains, value chains, innovation ecosystems and critical technology ecosystems are clearly undergoing major structural changes. And while the reorganization of the world order is indeed taking place in semiconductors, electronics and technological innovation, “no country can do this alone.”

“Years ago, we kind of allowed these technologies and products and supply chains to concentrate in certain economies. I believed in it, but after COVID-19, I realized that those hopes and beliefs were not so healthy.First, the reorganization of the semiconductor world order, the electronics world order, and the innovation world order. is underway,” he said. The minister advocated a cooperative framework among like-minded countries to shape the future of technology.

“So what we are proposing in India, and what we have been discussing steadily over the last few years, is that there should be a more cooperative framework between like-minded countries. So…whether through that collaborative framework.or prism, you’re looking at future technology, critical technology…the internet, the rules, and the go/no-go areas The new post-COVID world needs a more institutional framework for how states approach technology, especially the future of technology,” he said. claimed. “That’s what we do, that’s what we believe, in terms of partnerships with like-minded nations, this reorganized new world in semiconductors, electronics and critical technologies. I see order,” he said.

He said there is no difference between democracy and digital democracy, the basic values ​​of the physical world and cyberspace are the same. “…the fundamental rights of our citizens are exactly what we expect to be transposed, implemented and available in cyberspace…on the issue of shutting down the internet…and seemingly outnumbered I think there is this narrative put out there on purpose because it looks like … but as a percentage of the total number of internet users in India and the diversity and vastness of its content ecosystem, this percentage is the highest in the world. It falls into the small category,” the minister said.

The law has lagged behind innovation and progress and the growth of big platforms, he said, observing that governments around the world have been trying to catch up over the past decade. In India, we are catching up very quickly,” Chandrasekhar said. The Minister observed that the relationship between government and technology, and between government and the Internet, is undergoing structural changes. There are “fixes” to the way governments respond to platforms, and what platform means in terms of user harm and other issues.

“For years, innovation remained unregulated because it was innovation. ‘ he said. India has clearly set the boundary conditions for the platform to operate, he said. “…I mean, that internet should be open. It shouldn’t be like China’s internet. He said this was important given that Indians are using the internet and that number is expected to grow to 1.2 billion by 2025-26. Therefore, it is a “belief” and an obligation that governments provide to their citizens that the Internet is a safe and trusted space.

“And the third is the principle of accountability, which states that regardless of whether you are a big tech company headquartered in a (particular) land or country, you must be accountable if you do business in India. That’s it,” said Chandrasekhar. Certain cast obligations for platforms operating in India are stipulated and enforced by IT Regulations. “We have nine categories of content and information that are absolutely off-limits territory for our platform, and if they want to enjoy immunity and safe harbor under our law, they can escape prosecution, pretend They are not publishers, they have to do 1 to 9 content issues (to follow the rules)… CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material ) to misinformation on the other side of the spectrum,” he said.

There is a “predictable conversation” about whether it violates freedom of speech or privacy, but “our claim is that we protect the basic rights of Indian citizens, but at the same time we have a duty to uphold them. Internet is a safe and trusted place for all Indians,” he said.

