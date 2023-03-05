New technologies like this are needed to understand the impact of hydrogen on climate





Especially in areas where decarbonization is difficult, such as steel and cement production and long-distance transportation, green power alone cannot play a role.

But before anyone can claim hydrogen as the best climate solution, we need to know how much hydrogen is leaking into the atmosphere along the value chain, from production to distribution, storage and end use.

That’s because hydrogen is a small, leaky molecule that causes powerful warming effects. This is an issue overlooked by most people thinking about hydrogen.

And technologies are being developed and proven to help quantify hydrogen emissions. Aerodyne Research Inc., in collaboration with EDF, unveils a new instrument that for the first time enables the quantification of hydrogen emissions across the value chain.

New tools are needed to quantify emissions

Hydrogen can be produced and used cleanly. However, hydrogen itself is an indirect greenhouse gas. This means that hydrogen emissions can increase the concentration of other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Although short-lived, the climate impact of hydrogen emissions is powerful. For each pound, its warming potential is about 40 times that of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after its release.

A growing body of research, such as by EDF, shows that high leakage rates can seriously undermine the climatic benefits of hydrogen, especially in the short term, and that emissions can be identified, quantified and minimized. , has been shown to be a key factor in the successful introduction of hydrogen as a decarbonization strategy.

Historically, hydrogen leak detection has focused on large releases that pose a safety risk (large leaks can explode).

Lack of technology that can accurately measure the low concentrations of hydrogen needed to quantify emissions from facilities means that when aggregated across the value chain, it could contribute significantly to diminishing the climate benefits of hydrogen. It is virtually impossible to quantify certain kinds of small leaks.

As a result, there is little data on hydrogen emissions from real infrastructure. Peer-reviewed research over the last two decades suggests radically different potential emission rates, ranging from 0.3% to 20%, for various components of the value chain. This is primarily based on theory or extrapolation based on natural gas leakage rates.

The point is simple. Accurate hydrogen emissions data are needed to effectively understand the potential impact of hydrogen deployment on climate, which requires more sensitive and responsive analytical instruments.

Discovery of climate-related hydrogen leaks

With funding from the US Department of Energy, Aerodyne Research has developed a prototype hydrogen analyzer. This provided high accuracy at high measurement frequencies, and within seconds he detected hydrogen with a sensitivity of 10 ppb.

Safety-minded sensors looking for larger leaks detect concentrations in ppm every few seconds at best, which is insufficient to characterize most emissions.

This winter, researchers from EDF and Cornell University joined Aerodyne Research to field-test a prototype device outdoors in a series of controlled release experiments at Colorado State University. The analyzer managed to detect a billion-fold increase in hydrogen concentration in the air caused by the gradual leak.

Getting to the science, testing showed that this new analyzer could indeed be used to quantify small amounts of climate-critical hydrogen emissions. Our next step is to bring the analyzer to existing hydrogen facilities such as fertilizer plants, hydrogen fuel stations and other industrial sites and measure their emissions.

Need more data fast

A scientific consensus on the climate impact of hydrogen is rapidly forming. But there is still much to learn about the scale of hydrogen emissions, and time is ticking.

Already, $5 trillion has been allocated for hydrogen projects around the world, and more money will surely follow. Before the wave of hydrogen overtakes us, we must be confident that this once-in-a-lifetime energy investment will have huge climate benefits.

New innovations like Aerodynes equipment are important.

But so too are industry leaders stepping up to quantify emissions rates and identify what causes detected hydrogen to leak into the atmosphere. They should be part of this important historical study.

act when it matters most

