Two hours of driving with Google Maps and Waze and the results weren’t surprising





In a sense, this is the correct assessment. Google Maps and Waze can actually find the fastest way to reach your destination. But on the other hand, this is not all of them.

Two applications generate routes based on factors such as real-time traffic conditions and incidents (such as accidents) that can slow you down. It also offers some additional features such as lane guidance, alternate routes, voice navigation and trip sharing support.

In many ways, Google Maps and Waze look alike. Given that both are owned by Google, it makes you wonder why the search giant maintains two similar solutions. This is a topic that has been swirling for several years already, but the answer he comes down to is how each of the two apps works.

Google Maps is an all-in-one maps platform that includes many components beyond navigation. Using street-level imagery, users can explore the world, find store information, read reviews, post images, order food, and more.

Photo: Bogdan Popa/Auto Evolution

Waze is completely focused on traffic navigation. With the help of a crowdsourced engine, drivers can report accidents they encounter on the road. Reports include accidents, traffic jams, speeding enforcement, roadkills, and more. Based on reported incidents, Waze can provide notifications when other drivers are approaching the reported location.

I’m still debating whether Waze is better than Google Maps or vice versa, so I decided to use both for my 2 hour drive. The purpose of this test was not only to determine the accuracy of the ETA, but also to see which apps make the entire journey more predictable.

Waze told me my destination was 155 kilometers (just over 96 miles) from where I started. The route provided by Google Maps was identical to the route suggested by Waze, but was 166 kilometers long. Google Maps somehow added another 11 km to the trip.

Waze estimates that it will reach its destination in 1 hour and 54 minutes. Google Maps claimed I had to drive him two hours straight. Strangely, Google Maps only generated one route for him, but Waze else he found two options. I chose the fastest as it was the same as what Google Maps suggested.

Photo: Bogdan Popa/Auto Evolution

From the beginning, Waze warned us that the route contained several hazards and at least one speed trap. The route was clear according to Google Maps.

At this point it was clear that the Waze was better, but things started to change once I started driving.

The dangers that Waze warned me about when generating routes are gone. All three were signals of an accident. But when I got to their location, the vehicle had already left.

Waze uses information from other users on the move to verify the reports you send. If multiple Wazers flag a report as “no longer present”, the application automatically removes it, so you no longer see the warning. In my case, there was danger when I started my journey, but it was removed when I approached the place.

Same with speed traps. Waze warned that they would encounter radar on their way, but the police were nowhere to be found. The route turned out to be as clear as Google Maps showed him when we started driving.

Photo: Bogdan Popa/Auto Evolution

Neither app was able to give me a 100% accurate ETA as I finally reached my destination after 2 hours 2 minutes. , vehicle speed, and other factors that may slow it down.

Both Google Maps and Waze served their purpose well, but Waze tried to make the journey more predictable by letting you know in advance what was happening on your route. Not 100% accurate. Especially since certain reports will expire by the time you reach that location.

Google Maps, on the other hand, offers an overall easier navigation experience. The interface is cleaner than Waze, and navigation instructions are more conveniently provided. I still believe Waze offers a cartoony interface, but as long as it serves its purpose, it’s hard to complain anyway.

Photo: Bogdan Popa/Auto Evolution

The biggest difference between Google Maps and Waze is the traffic information you get behind the wheel. If you’re primarily interested in turn-by-turn navigation, Google Maps does this in a great way. If what you’re looking for is a more predictable journey, Waze’s traffic reports work wonders. However, what it says should not be taken for granted.

Regardless of which app you choose, ETA can be affected by other factors, but Google Maps seems to get more accurate times on longer trips. So Waze needs to change routes more often.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/i-used-google-maps-and-waze-for-a-two-hour-drive-and-the-results-are-not-surprising-211315.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos