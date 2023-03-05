IgniteHER: UN Hears Innovative London Tech Course for Women





After graduating from a unique eight-week course focused on getting women into tech jobs, 43-year-old Carmen Pardo Pinto feels like the doors have reopened.

A few years ago, she said, a native Colombian studied and worked in computer science for 10 years. However, after her immigration to Canada, she faced barriers such as the need to learn English.

After enrolling in the IgniteHER program for eight weeks, Pinto says she has the confidence she needs to return to the job market.

This course has empowered me. . . continue my career and believe in yourself,” she said. In Canada, I had no experience in my career and thought I had no opportunities. . . but this course gave me the strength to start again.

An innovative program offered free of charge with state and federal funding is a partnership between Fanshawe College and the Ontario Gender Equality Coalition.

The coalition, founded in 2019, strives to support and empower all women, said president Amanda Zavitz.

On Tuesday, the eve of International Women’s Day, Zabitz will present the program at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York City.

Our rapid skills development programs include web development and design, coding, programming, and digital marketing, introducing women to a variety of career-building avenues.

The course was attended by 63 women, including newcomers to Canada, women contemplating exiting the manufacturing sector, and women returning to work after the pandemic.

However, technical skills are not the only focus of our courses, we also offer comprehensive support for mental health and employability skills.

Julie Neufeld, corporate training solutions project coordinator at Fanshawes, said mental health support was the most inspiring, empowering, and inspiring part of the program.

The program provided one-on-one coaching to help students build confidence and overcome life barriers that hinder their success, she said.

We looked at how they learned. All of these factors are what it takes to be successful, what it takes to understand what it takes to be hired, etc.

At the end of the program, participants will be offered 90 days of support, she said.

Some found new jobs as a result of their skills, while others decided that a tech job wasn’t for them, Neufeld said.

Many participants wanted to go back to school, she said. We all have a rising moment where we talk to ourselves and what we want out of life.

The program is not scheduled to resume next year, but that could change, Neufeld added.

