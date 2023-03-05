Google – Law firm audit asks Google to fight hate





The company’s disclosure comes after The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that Google used an outside law firm to conduct a civil rights investigation.

A review released Friday found that Google, and YouTube in particular, is reviewing its policies on hate speech and harassment to address issues like intentional gender misrepresentation and dead-naming of individuals, as well as a code for protected groups. We recommend adapting to changes in

representative picture

Reuters | Washington | Washington | Published 05.03.23, 12:06 AM

Googleon on Friday announced an audit that examined how its policies and services impacted civil rights, and following pressure from supporters to conduct such a review, the tech giant has It recommended taking steps to combat misinformation and hate speech.

The company’s disclosure comes after The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that Google used an outside law firm to conduct a civil rights review. Law firm WilmerHale was tasked with conducting the assessment.

A review released Friday found that Google, and in particular YouTube, is reviewing its policies on hate speech and harassment to address issues such as intentional misgendering of individuals and naming dead people, as well as changing its code of conduct regarding protected groups. We encourage you to adapt to change.

The review also says that to better deal with misinformation related to elections, companies need to make language-savvy employees more involved in enforcement actions rather than relying on translations. .

Google should also consider developing additional metrics to track the speed and efficiency of removing ads about election-related misinformation. This includes higher penalties or permanent suspensions for repeat offenses.

We are constantly working to improve, including our efforts to strengthen our commitment to citizenship and human rights. Google’s civil rights chief, Chanelle Hardy, said she conducted and released a voluntary civil rights audit of Google’s policies, practices and products to guide the company, according to an emailed statement Friday. said in an emailed statement.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International have accused Google of not prioritizing rights issues.

Corporate surveillance-based business models are inherently incompatible with the right to privacy and threaten a range of other rights, including freedom of opinion and expression, freedom of thought, equality and non-discrimination, Amnesty International said. International said: 2019 report on Google and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/law-firm-audit-urges-google-to-tackle-hate/cid/1920439 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos