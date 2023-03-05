



Bug Fixes of the Week | Vulnerabilities in Apple, Google and Cisco Products Fixed | Photo Credit: Chunumunu

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released multiple vulnerability notes detailing security bugs found in commonly used software from Apple, Google and Cisco.

Apple has detected security bugs in iOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. Google has detected a bug in the Chrome browser. For Cisco, security bugs were found in ESA, Secure Mail, and Web Manager.

Apple iOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS

Multiple high-severity security bugs have been detected in Apple products. These security bugs could be exploited by a remote attacker by convincing a user to visit a maliciously crafted website.

Security bugs can be exploited by an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code, or access sensitive information by bypassing security restrictions, potentially causing a denial of service on the targeted system. There is even sex.

(Subscribe to our technical newsletter Todays Cache for the day’s top tech news)

The bugs are type confusion flaws in the Webkit and DriverKit components, leaks of sensitive kernel state in the kernel and Wifi components, access to sensitive data in the Apple Mobile Integrity component, and logic issues in Exchange, Maps, and Weather. was found to exist. Windows Installer, and Mail Draft components.

Bugs were also found due to a buffer overflow in the dcerpc component, a screen time privacy issue, a flaw in the shortcut component of the Intel graphics driver component, a memory corruption in imageIO, and a race condition in the crash reporter component.

Apple released updates to fix security bugs and advised users to update their software to avoid exploits.

Google Chrome for Windows and Linux

Multiple high-severity bugs have been detected in Google Chrome for Windows and Linux. An attacker could exploit this bug to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information on the target system.

These vulnerabilities were found to exist after use with Prompt, Web Payment API, Swiftshader, Heap Buffer Overflow in Video, and Integer Overflow in PDF.

This bug could be exploited by a remote attacker by convincing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page.

Google released an update that fixed the bug and required users to update to the latest security patch.

Cisco products

Multiple high-severity security bugs have been found in Cisco products such as Cisco ESA and Cisco Secure Mail and Web Manager.

This bug can be exploited by authenticated remote and local attackers to root and execute arbitrary commands on the targeted device.

Privilege escalation vulnerabilities in Cisco products have been identified in the Cisco ESA web UI and CLI, as well as in the secure mail and web manager. A bug caused improper validation of uploaded Simple Network Management Protocol configuration files, which are used to provide network devices such as routers, servers, and printers with a common language for sharing information with network management systems. It turned out to be the cause.

An attacker could exploit this bug by authenticating to an affected device and uploading a specially crafted SNMP configuration file.

A vulnerability was also discovered due to improper input validation in the CLI of the Cisco ESA used to provide outbound email data loss prevention and email encryption services. This vulnerability could be exploited by an attacker by injecting operating system commands into legitimate commands.

A successful exploit could allow the attacker to bypass a restricted command prompt and execute arbitrary commands on the underlying operating system.

Cisco has released updates that fix security bugs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/bug-fixes-this-week-vulnerabilities-apple-google-cisco-products-fixed/article66579741.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos