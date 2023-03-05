Demonstration Nation: Business Exception





We could start meetups, attend conferences, go out to pubs in Tel Aviv on Thursday nights and meet everyone in the industry at any time. I will meet you in Salona today at noon on Tuesday. Or midnight on Kaplan Street. Or at any other demonstration/protest/shutdown of the tech industry.

It’s no secret that many Israeli tech companies have been performing only partially in recent months, despite the severe global economic crisis. The external reality, where high tech has always been the antithesis and a convenient escapist possibility, invades our world and does not allow us to remain indifferent.

In conversations with overseas investors, partners and clients, who make up a large part of the ecosystem most of us operate in, it can be difficult to explain the reasons for the recent low availability, and it is time to schedule a conversation. I find it difficult to find Most are put off at the last minute or simply don’t show up. We work in tech, not politics. We are paid to grow our company. Especially in today’s challenging market conditions that require thinking outside the box and being extra prepared, we find ourselves spending a lot of time doing social activities outside of work. We ourselves are most of us, not all of us.

1 View gallery

Tech workers protesting government reforms

(Photo: Adam Kaplan)

CEOs, entrepreneurs, managers, employees, and investors have become accustomed to schedules that structure themselves to the needs of work, with relatively sparse Sundays and nights the rest of the week, including Friday nights. Interspersed till late. He travels abroad frequently and uses every moment to promote his business. And as an almost partisan and private initiative of a few guys who said, “We have to do something,” “Let’s organize together,” “Let’s go to the demonstration outside the office.” What started turned into. I’ve been working almost full-time for the past few weeks. Because even when we are not demonstrating, protesting, organizing or making media appearances, we are focusing on other things to explain and warn about the possible economic impact of a judicial coup in Israel. Because it is difficult to do

We have already experienced economic crises, intifadas, wars, market uncertainty and rising social protests (2011 social protests, recent Balfour protests, etc.). Yet we have never experienced anything like this. I miss writing on this blog about the day-to-day happenings of business, but we cannot put aside the complex reality we live in and what is happening in the political/social sphere is more important. , I can’t ignore that it’s more relevant to my business. anything else. For the first time in my career, and for the first time in the history of our country, the very existence of our industry has been questioned.

For people not as old as I am, the presence of high tech in Israel is taken for granted. Like the simultaneous IPOs of Check Point and Amdocs, the media storm accompanying the sale of Mirabilis for hundreds of millions of dollars in the late 1990s is not characterized by frequent announcements about funding, issuances and exits. general public. Israeli high-tech is no longer seen as a miracle, but as a fact. But it wasn’t always there. As I recently found out, I’m not sure if it always exists. The industry has benefited from investments in the development of military technology, an academic focus on precise science, a system of government incentives that began in the 1980s, generations of Israeli engineers and managers who grew up in Silicon Valley, and returned to Israel. And there were many other circumstances that coincided with the Internet’s transformation into a global network reaching every office and home. This has allowed a small, poor country to be at the forefront of the global tech industry. The involvement of giants such as Intel, Google, and Oracle, the presence of industry-leading funds such as Lightspeed and Insight Partners, and the industry’s reputation for vision, audacity, talent, and hard work. Generations of Israeli tech giants have created an oasis here under almost impossible conditions.

And despite an unstable government, a sensitive security situation and other sub-optimal conditions, an industry was built here that turned out to be a model and symbol of innovation and achievement for the whole world. My generation had the privilege of standing on the shoulders of the giants who built the infrastructure for this just before they succeeded in draining the swamp here and establishing the wonder called the State of Israel. As we have stood on the shoulders of generations. Success has been manifested in the creation of reputation and credibility. The world’s leading financial institutions, governments, corporations and investors have built trust in this brand called Startup Nation. This trust is reflected in our investments, joint ventures, business profit generation and partnerships. This trust has made it possible to build an industry that currently employs about 10% of Israeli workers, but which accounts for more than half of the country’s exports and about a third of the state’s tax revenue. and, most importantly, the backbone of the entire economy.

High tech allows us to invest in public infrastructure such as transport and energy, build more schools, reduce the cost of services to our citizens, and sustain other industries such as tourism, catering and real estate. Any of our readers today knows that without the tech industry, we would have less money in our pockets, less job security, more taxes, and a higher cost of living.

In recent months, the Israeli media has covered extensively the question of how much tech and the Israeli economy as a whole will suffer as a result of an apparent judicial coup by Israel’s new government. Today, the majority of Israeli and global experts are adamantly determined to expect dramatic adverse effects, and signs of this impact are already beginning to appear, so this debate is of little importance. Yes, but it’s hard to remember when there was such broad consensus on predicting what consequences government policy would have on what issues. It is slowly becoming a reality before our very eyes.

I, like most of my friends in tech (but by definition not all of them), worry and track economic downturns and do what I can to prevent them. It started with demonstrations, frequent media appearances, and attempts to influence decision-makers, but has unfortunately taken precautionary steps in recent weeks. Transferring funds to offshore accounts and preferring a growth path outside of Israel, many companies are seriously considering transferring intellectual property offshore or “enterprise reversal” (registering an Israeli company as a foreign company). and in very extreme cases relocate. completely in the country. What begins as a trickle, initially mixed with anger and contempt, can turn into a flood.

According to data published in Calcalist this week, 90% of tech entrepreneurs and executives said they would incorporate outside Israel if they had to turn their companies around today. Reluctant to invest in Israel or direct portfolio companies to withdraw most of their funds from the local banking system, citizens and businesses have transferred billions of dollars to foreign bank accounts and labor demand is declining.

These are defensive measures, not protest measures, and attempts to avoid as much as possible the growing damage caused as a result of the loss of trust. Not only the trust of foreign investors, but the trust of us Israeli entrepreneurs. For decades, those who have led the local tech sector have confidently allayed the fears of foreign investors and partners looking to expand their operations in Israel. It will take years to correct the dire consequences of this trend. Monthly, weekly and even daily slowdowns in regional activity will be reflected not only in immediate losses but also in long-term effects, how difficult and time-consuming it will be to build, and how easy and fast it will be to build. will tell you again. Destroy.

The good news is that we Israeli engineers refuse to surrender and abandon our country. We do not believe that the elected government of Israel will sacrifice the backbone of Israeli society for the narrow interests of its constituents. So we may work less, but fight more. And precisely at a difficult time when our colleagues around the world are working hard to cope with difficult market conditions, we are being forced to largely abandon the present for the future. Because if we don’t struggle and fight, there is no economy that our company can run in any case. So when we’re not in the office, replying to messages, and spending most of our day on issues that don’t have to do with the company, we’re not just taking care of ourselves and our families. We are doing what matters most to the industry and to the whole. Israeli economy. This is a defensive battle we didn’t choose to take, and I pray that one day it won’t be necessary and we can return to what we love and miss most.

Shoal Olmart is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of mobile app developer Piggy. He previously founded the interactive content company Playbuzz Ltd. You can read previous columns here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/7iegylp96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos