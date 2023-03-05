Google’s Bard Head Reportedly Says Future Chatbot AI Isn’t Just About Search





Just a month ago, Google surprised many in the tech industry when it announced its new chatbot AI program, Bard. At the time, Google said Bard was designed to “combine the broad knowledge of the world with the power, intelligence and creativity of large-scale language models.”

But when Bard’s online demo gave false information about the James Webb Space Telescope, many felt that Google was rushing to release a product to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT service. That opinion was also shared by many Googlers. Now, in his new CNBC article, the lead of the team developing Bard claims he’s moving away from chatbots as an alternative to Google search.

This article reports that Google held an all-hands meeting earlier this week. This included the arrival of Jack Krawczyk, who leads the Bard development team. He answered questions from Google’s internal forums. One of them, he said, centered on his Bard: “Why do you think search should be the first application where finding true information is of essential importance?

Krawczyk reportedly replied: “To be clear, the bard is not a search. He said the bard is to be used as a ‘creative companion.’ However, Google admitted that it could not stop users from accessing Bard as a search program.

The team is working to improve the answers when searching for information using Bard, but says, “But we want to be part of a more search-oriented journey, so we already have a product called Search. I do,” he added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also reportedly present at the all-hands meeting, according to CNBC. He responded to questions from the forums, in which an unnamed employee said he felt Bard was “a knee-jerk reaction with no strategy.” Pichai apparently felt differently.

I disagree with the premise of this question he chuckled. You are right in the sense that you need to keep your focus on your users and make sure you are building something impactful. He said user input becomes an important part of the process, so it’s important to get it right.

Unlike Microsoft, which invites external users to test the new Bing Chat, Google is still testing Bard internally. At a conference this week, Pichai reportedly said details about Bard’s public launch would be announced after his Google I/O this year, the company’s annual developer conference. So far, no dates have been announced for that event.

