Police get help from social media sites to prosecute people for abortion





Police request social media user data to help prosecute after a crime has been committed. In some cases, the crime is abortion and social apps are flipping users’ chat logs and search histories. Loading Something is loading.

One legal expert said social platforms may cooperate with law enforcement even if they are not legally required to do so.

With abortion bans in force across the country, law enforcement agencies are using social media platforms to build cases to prosecute women seeking abortion or abortion-inducing drugs, with Google and Facebook among others. online platform helps.

This spring, a woman named Jessica Burgess and her daughter went on trial in Nebraska for performing an illegal abortion, with key evidence provided by Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Burgess is said to have helped her daughter find and take abortion-inducing drugs. The teenage Burgess has also been charged with illegally disposing of the remains of her unborn child.

TechCrunch reported that internal chat logs were provided to law enforcement officers by a social media company.

In a statement on the Nebraska case, Mehta said that prior to the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights nationwide and allowed bans in several states, “local laws It said it responded to “a valid legal warrant from an enforcement agency.”

The warrant that Mehta responded to in the case “did not mention abortion,” but because law enforcement requested chat logs while investigating the disposal of the teen’s remains, the discussion of abortion drugs has continued. was accidentally revealed, and the ensuing indictment revealed how the data released by social media was uncovered. Media companies can be used to prosecute people for abortions even if they are being investigated for other reasons.

pharmacies sharing data

A ProPublica study found that online pharmacies that sell abortion drugs, such as mifepristone and misoprostol, share sensitive data such as users’ web addresses, relative locations, and search data with Google and other third-party sites. It turns out that Law Enforcement Requests.

ProPublica collects user data on at least nine online pharmacy sites that offer abortion pills by mail, including Abortion Ease, BestAbortionPill.com, PrivacyPillRX, PillsOnlineRX, Secure Abortion Pills, AbortionRx, Generic Abortion Pills, and Abortion Privacy. I found a web tracker. and Online Abortion Pills Rx.

None of the pharmacies immediately responded to the insider’s request for comment.

An FBI representative told Insider that it “couldn’t respond” to Insider’s detailed request for information about the criteria police officers need to issue a request for a civilian’s social media or internet history. Information, and the channels used by officers to make those requests.

Representatives for Google and the Los Angeles and New York police departments, two of the country’s largest police departments, did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A Meta spokesperson told Insider, “We will comply with government requests for user information only if we have a good faith belief that the law requires it.” “Furthermore, we assess whether the request is consistent with internationally recognized human rights standards, such as due process, privacy, freedom of expression and the rule of law. Only produce information.If we decide the request is insufficient or too broad, we will remand the request and fight it in court if necessary.Providing the government with a “back door” to people’s information is not is not. “

According to internal statistics provided by Meta, the company responds to government requests for user data more than 70% of the time and receives over 400,000 requests per year.

“Social media companies are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement when they make legitimate requests for information,” said Eric Goldman, a law professor at the University of Santa Clara School of Law and co-director of the school’s high school. We hope so, and we have to.” The Tech Law Institute told his Insider. “But we also know that social media is less likely to stand up to unreasonable demands from law enforcement, either because they fear their own liability or because it is too expensive to stand up.”

Goldman cites examples of Internet services going to court to protect their users’ interests, but “these are the exceptions.”

“There are thousands of requests for each of these cases, and thousands of other decisions that the company has made just by handing over the data, because it’s easier and faster,” Goldman said. Law enforcement agencies know they can make social media requests, including court requests that do not comply with the law, and most requests are accepted simply because they are the method of least resistance for social media services. I am looking forward to

No incentive to protect privacy

Lawsuits against abortion seekers are increasingly informed by user data provided by social media companies, but it’s not the only prosecution based on the information people share online.

Public social media posts featured jokesters tweeting threats against airlines and DOJ disrupting elections, as well as major incidents such as child abuse and murder.

User-private content, such as location data and messages, requires law enforcement to obtain a warrant before surrender.

But “social media companies don’t really have an incentive to protect privacy,” Sharon Docter, PhD, JD, a professor of legal affairs and new media at California Lutheran University, told Insider. She said the burden of doing so falls on individual users, as the platform itself is unlikely to prioritize user privacy.

“Social media users should be concerned about their privacy and users should weigh the fact that with a valid search warrant, their digital footprint may become available to law enforcement. “And by considering sending encrypted messages, making sure location data is turned off, and making every effort to understand the privacy policies of the platforms you use, We must do everything we can to protect your privacy.”

Docter and Goldman told Insider they were unlikely to expect social media companies to change their policies or standardize encryption. However, overly broad government demands are the crux of the matter, and Goldman doesn’t say social media cooperates with law enforcement in the first place.

Goldman told the insider, “All the social media services that channel my fears about being a pawn in the law enforcement game seem misdirected to me. It’s a pawn,” he said. Or get mad at Facebook and Google for complying with sometimes illegal demands instead of overreaching governments.

“We’re saying, ‘Law enforcement is just trying to do their job,’ and ‘Even if they make some mistakes along the way, if they find the bad guys, the end is the means. “Justify it,'” Goldman added. “It’s so tempting to make law enforcement suspicious. Maybe they don’t deserve that benefit.”

