First Boss Guide – Human General Zhang Liang – Garyu





Zhang Liang, General of Man is the first boss fight within the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and the only boss fight within the Village of Calamity level. The toughest enemy you’ve ever encountered, he will truly test your ability and your understanding of game mechanics. Here’s how to beat the first boss in Wo Long. You have to react to on-screen prompts at a certain time. You can’t miss them.

How to beat Wo Long’s first boss

advertisement

This page serves as a comprehensive breakdown of Zhang Liang, General of Man’s boss fights, including explanations of the various moves he performs and the best strategies to ensure victory.

1st stage

Zhang is the most agile and aggressive opponent we’ve ever faced, but as long as you have a good grasp of the Deflect mechanic, his first phase shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

If you want a few free hits, quickly dash towards him when he’s slamming his mace/club weapon at the start of the fight, and use a martial arts attack if you’re feeling confident. If you haven’t unlocked and assigned the Wizardry spell yet, it’s worth doing in Battle Flags should you die and need another attempt to defeat Zhang. Spells aren’t as effective, but the short range you get from Chan in this first phase allows you to cast some spells.

Each of his attacks (if you have to successfully deflect them) usually has a short window where you can usually perform the Spirit’s attack combos, which can keep him stunned for a short period of time. If it repeats rapidly, his health will drop faster.

Liang will occasionally launch into the air with the club and slam it into the air for a second or two. As always, stay locked on like Liang does and don’t satisfy the trigger with the deflection button. Wait until the last moment when he crashes.

In both phases, like many of the upcoming boss fights in the game, Ace in the Pit deflects all critical blow attacks performed by enemies. The only barrier to this tactic, indicated by a red glow, is timing, which entails researching attacks and possibly multiple deaths and attempts.

second stage

When the second stage begins, you will always be given a short rest to recover. Zhang always starts by wiping out demonic arms that have no range to attack you from their starting position. This phase, even more so than the first, is all about patience and exhaustion. Zhang performs some similar moves, but often doubles up and requires multiple deflections in a row with altered timings. In this phase, Chang has much more liberal use of his critical blow attacks. This is good. Because a critical blow defense from him he only succeeds once (and a normal attack he does once or twice), the Spirit can stagger and allow him with his disruption. Because we can. Perform a Fatal Strike while he is vulnerable. Locked on He will change the color of his marker to indicate if he is in the correct distance to perform a Fatal Strike.

Zhang can use his club to summon rows of rock fragments from the ground. While it seems impossible to divert them, it is actually possible if the timing is right.

Another move he uses in both phases, especially in this second phase, is ramming with a club. This is being telegraphed, but the time to deflect is later than you think. You have a few seconds to pull the club back before Liang charges.

advertisement

A critical blow attack he often attempts (and probably the one he most wants to counter) is a grab with his elongated demonic arms. He signals this by briefly pulling back his left arm before lunging his arm forward (a normal red light indicates a critical blow attack). It has incredible range, so don’t let Liang get you down a little further. He deflects within reach of his arm and kicks him to the side, pulling Liang slightly forward and causing him to stagger.

If that doesn’t cause a schizophrenia, he’s only a hit or so away at this point, so if he gets aggressive, he’ll likely be able to perform a deadly strike in a few more hits. If you fail to deflect, he will grab you and whip you, causing significant damage.

Zhang also becomes much more acrobatic at this stage, performing multiple somersaults in the air by hanging for a moment before slamming his demonic arms.

This launch into the air is preceded by a downward slap in the demon’s arm, so be prepared to perform a pair of deflections throughout this phase. , slam into the air, create rows of rock spikes, or wide horizontal sweeps, done in sets of two. If you keep this in mind throughout the second phase, you are far less likely to fall victim to additional attacks.

When Chang’s physical strength in the second form is around 50%, he will be prompted to summon a divine beast when the divine beast gauge is full. He presses a prompt to trigger a cutscene in which the Divine Beast appears, carrying Zhang into the air and defeating him, ending the fight.

caveat! Double up on this important information. To defeat the first boss, you must follow the on-screen prompts to summon divine beasts.

Looking for more? For a breakdown of every level in the game, check out his hub page for a full walkthrough, as well as his Tips & Tricks page, which gives you the best advice as you begin your epic journey.

Was this guide helpful?

leave feedback

In this wiki guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/wikis/wo-long-fallen-dynasty/First_Boss_Guide_-_Zhang_Liang,_General_of_Man The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos