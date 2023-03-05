Aiming for the Stars Retro Future “Invincible” Trailer (Video)





Retro-futurism seems to be making a comeback in fashion these days, with shows like “Hello Tomorrow!” Apple TV+ has seen strong viewership with sci-fi gamers eagerly awaiting Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 5 and Amazon’s in-development Fallout TV series adapted from the popular game franchise. increase.

The 1950s-style enterprising attitude to rocketships, gadget technology, robots, and space travel appeared in the decade’s sci-fi literature and Hollywood B-movies, making it fertile for imaginative creators to capitalize on the era. area.

Celebrating the unwavering human desire to drift deep into space, a new official trailer for Starward Industries’ The Invincible was recently unveiled at IGN Fan Fest. It’s a nod to the exploratory optimism of the 1950s. Check out our guide to the best space games for a more cosmic gaming experience.

Starward Industries’ new game The Invincible features a retro future in space. (Image credit: Starword Industries)

The Invincible game (opens in new tab) is a first-person retrofuturistic video game coming later this year based on the 1964 novel by noted Polish science fiction author Stanisław Lem (opens in new tab) is. In this book, Invincible is a giant battlecruiser spacecraft that explores the disappearance of her sister ship Condor on the planet Regis III, but also a swarm of self-replicating micromachines she faces in the battle for survival. just to discover.

Starward Industries’ Invincible game is inspired by Stanislaw Lew’s science fiction novel of the same name. (Image credit: Starword Industries)

Here’s the official game description:

“You are a very talented and resourceful astrobiologist named Yasuna. Trapped in a space race, you and your crew end up on the unexplored planet Regis III. Your scientific journey soon begins with the missing crew. Follow the trail, but be fully aware that every decision you make can put you closer to danger.

“Discover mind-boggling scientific phenomena in a cosmic and philosophical adventure set in eerie landscapes. Find fragments of the lost and report back to your Astrogator.” May his voice help you in difficult times.You could not have foreseen the greatest threat to mankind.I will force you to reconsider mankind’s ambitions and prejudices.Continue – Make decisions and follow the mystery. But don’t underestimate the brutal simplicity and brilliance of evolution.

“Robots, people… choose whether or how you interact with different creatures in Regis III. Driving a car through stunning landscapes using tools such as telemeters and trackers. Like Regis III, there are places we are unprepared and unprepared for. Fate intersects in a dead spot.

Stunning art for The Invincible, a new game about becoming a lone astronaut in a strange world. (Image credit: Starword Industries)

This impressive and dramatic preview footage features classic flare rockets, planetary missions, ominous robots, powerful spaceships, alien landscapes, brave astronauts, and the continuation of humanity trying to reach beyond the stars. It is composed of gloomy atmospheric tones that honor the hard work of others.

Developed by Poland-based studio Starward Industries (opens in new tab) and published by 11 Bit Studios, developers of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, The Invincible is available for PS5, Xbox Series Released on X/. S, and PC sometime in 2023.

