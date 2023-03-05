When it comes to OnlyFans, humans can beat AI





In the spring of 2001, when I was just 18 years old, I began a multi-year career as an online porn model and cam girl, offering paying customers access to my naked body in the form of photo sets, The members broadcast a cam show every week. section of my paid site. By today’s standards, the work I did was laughably lo-fi. Most of what I put out into the world was softcore stills. Even on my cam show, viewers were only offered a chance to watch her image update every 15 seconds, essentially providing access to a slow-moving digital flipbook of her. In three and a half years, I shot only two videos of her. One of his was completely silent due to a faulty mic.

Yet people paid to see me naked. They joined the website I modeled. They paid me directly for a private show that played on a custom link available only to them. Nudity seemed enough to overcome the production value shortcomings. The images could be bad, blurry, or low resolution, but as long as there were boobs I could see, I had a marketable product.

It also seems to belong to people in AI porn camps. Some are heralding the beginning of the end for sex workers, as image generators like Midjourney and DALL-E improve in their ability to produce vivid pictures of non-existent people. Real person porn? Last year too. On Twitter, a user named Alex Valaitis posted his AI-generated account along with the declaration that by 2025, more than half of OnlyFans’ top accounts will be models run secretly by AI-generated men. After tweeting an image of the four women, it went viral. Another user tweeted a similar sentiment, along with a gallery of four AI-generated photos of women in bikinis, tweeting, “It’s over.”

Astute observers point out that many AI porn fans seem to overlook obvious problems with the images they share. For example, malformed hands, bikini tops that defy the laws of physics, and invisible teeth. But even if AI were able to overcome that hurdle and consistently produce realistic erotic imagery that rivaled top models on OnlyFans accounts, advocates of AI porn would be skeptical of the media’s potential. You will find that you were overly bullish.

This is not to say that no one enjoys AI porn. After all, there are people who buy RealDolls, apparently without caring that the sex doll company has refused to get out of the uncanny valley. Don’t be fooled by the AI’s story, and perhaps don’t fake their enthusiasm… for these artificial women. For those who don’t want to pay for porn or feel more comfortable masturbating to images of someone who doesn’t exist, AI Erotica has the ability to repeat images infinitely in almost no time. and may fill a useful niche.

However, it seems that only some people enjoy AI porn, let alone claim to be willing to pay for it. By the time AI-generated erotica’s biggest booster completely dominates the industry, it seems convinced that human sex will prevail over his worker-generated images. They seem convinced that the only thing anyone is looking for when they’re looking for porn is a bunch of naked, human-shaped pixels. Experience suggests otherwise, and today’s OnlyFans top models don’t seem particularly worried about AI scripts coming their way for their income stream.

