Grogu Fights Google With Search Engine Easter Eggs





Size doesn’t matter when it comes to competing against the biggest search engines on the internet. Google’s new Easter egg has his Grogu, the breakout star of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian, using Force to wreak havoc on his website.

Some Star Wars fans were surprised after typing “The Mandalorian,” “Mandalorian,” “Baby Yoda,” or “Grogu” into the Google search bar. The company has teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm to unlock our little creations. A green friend will appear in the search results section. After a while, a 50-something-year-old alien toddler appears to be looking at the search results. Clicking on the little guy forces it to grab elements of the page, such as image galleries, video listings, questions related to your search, news articles, and general search results, and yanks them. Stack them at the bottom of the page on your site.

You can click on Grogu and tell it to crop as many chunks of the internet as you like, because at the bottom of the page it will automatically load an almost unlimited number of other pages for Grogu to crop from your site. Also close the little Easter egg and get back to what you were doing otherwise. This little Easter egg seems to have been added by the programmers to promote the arrival of the third season of The Mandalorian, but it conveys a clear message to anyone who stumbles upon it: the ability to search for anything on the Internet is important. not. compared to force power.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 launches on Disney Plus with new episodes airing Wednesday. Both previously released seasons of the show, as well as the spin-off Star Wars: Boba Fett’s book, are available exclusively on the streaming service. You can read our review of the season premiere here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 launches on Disney Plus with new episodes airing Wednesday. Both previously released seasons of the show, as well as the spin-off Star Wars: Boba Fett's book, are available exclusively on the streaming service.

