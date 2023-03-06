Science and Technology Minister: China is promoting AI for socio-economic development





China’s Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said on Sunday that China will further promote scientific and technological innovation and the artificial intelligence (AI) industry to contribute to economic and social development.

Mr. Wang made his remarks in the “corridor of ministers” on the sidelines of two sessions this year, the country’s annual political season.

Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening ceremony of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress in Beijing on Sunday, while presenting the government’s work report, that spending on basic research has doubled over the past five years. said.

Over the past five years, the country has fully implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, improved and upgraded the industrial structure.

In addition, China is making healthy developments for the future development of the AI ​​industry, said Wang. added.

In addition, the country has proposed several scenarios for the application of AI. Through technological traction and scenario-driven methods, AI will be promoted to contribute to economic and social development, he added.

Future AI plans

Generally speaking, AI is a general direction that will not only affect scientific and technological fields, but also has the potential to affect many other important areas related to economic and social development. It’s a big area with

China proposes “eight principles” of AI governance. Regarding AI transformation and application, the country recently launched several scenario demonstrations, such as a “smart dock” to promote AI application.

Wang said he expects Chinese and foreign companies to make more achievements in the AI ​​field in the future, and will keep an eye on the standards of science and technology ethics.

Through scientific research and technology-driven, scenario-driven methods, we hope that AI will not only boost China’s technological, economic and social development, but also contribute to the development of the international community, Wang added. rice field.

Hot tech on ChatGPT

Wang explained that ChatGPT, which has recently become a hot topic at home and abroad, is a large-scale model that effectively combines big data, large-scale computing power, and powerful algorithms.

In fact, from the sources of the technology itself, it is called NLP and NLU as natural language processing and natural language understanding, Wang said, adding that the two aspects have been studied for many years.

Improved how ChatGPT is calculated. By the same principle, some are better than others. Take the engine for example, anyone can make an engine, but the quality will be different. Football is all about dribbling and shooting, but becoming like Messi is not easy.

From this point of view, ChatGPT has made technological progress, especially in ensuring the real-time performance of algorithms and the effectiveness of algorithm quality.

It is possible to understand human natural language and interact through computing, but achieving real-time effects with OpenAI is not easy, said Wang.

China has many plans in this area, research has been done for many years and some achievements have been made. However, for now, it may still take some time to catch up with OpenAI.

Promotion of basic scientific research

Wang also said that China’s basic research has accounted for more than 6% of total social R&D investment for four consecutive years. Its growth rate exceeds that of China’s national R&D investment.

In addition, China is accelerating the construction of national laboratories, national key laboratories and mathematics research centers, and strengthening the construction of basic research bases and platforms.

The state also announced a 10-year plan for basic research and implemented a series of reforms in terms of building an innovation environment and evaluating talent.

encourage enterprise science and technology innovation

The Ministry of Science and Technology is also actively encouraging enterprises to undertake science and technology innovation, Wang said.

By setting up national key research institutes and innovation centers in enterprises, China has given enterprises ample role for scientific research projects.

In the next step, the ministry will further strengthen its support to companies in this sector.

Whether it is a state-owned enterprise or a private enterprise, a large enterprise, a small or medium enterprise, a small enterprise or a micro enterprise, the ministry will fully support its involvement in science and technology innovation activities, and ensure the quality and competitiveness of their development. improve.

