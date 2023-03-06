China’s 2023 Recovery Strategy | UBS Global





China held its annual National People’s Congress in Beijing on Sunday and announced its 2023 economic targets in the final Government Work Report (GWR) before outgoing Premier Li Keqiang leaves office. China’s official GDP growth target was set at around 5%, near the lower end of market expectations, but a solid improvement from his 3.0% pace last year. The 2023 budget deficit target has been slightly raised to his 3.0% of GDP.

The results of new institutional reforms and a once-in-a-decade executive turnover are expected to be revealed soon, providing more insight into what investors can expect. Before that, here are the key points so far:

China’s economy may still exceed these targets. The new around 5% GDP growth target is more modest than some investors and media reports had predicted. Given that 2022 is largely missed by him in the COVID-zero agenda, the unambitious wording on the target should come as no surprise. When it comes to monetary policy, a pledge to maintain a correct and strong stance implies only targeted liquidity and credit support. This shows that there is currently no massive stimulus package, but we are leaving a dry Kindle in reserve in case we need it later. Fiscal policy is aggressive and effective. Local government bond allocations were raised slightly to RMB 3.8 trillion, suggesting more infrastructure spending.

A consistent tone in the real estate sector. The real estate-related aspects of the GWR are nothing new and are broadly in line with the more supportive tone of recent communications and policy priorities such as resolving quality developer risk and improving balance sheet health. It looks like there is In particular, the phrase that housing is meant to be lived in and not speculative in recent years has been moved from the realm of policy proposals in the GWR to the realm of past performance. The new city’s job creation target has been raised to about 12 million, an increase of 1 million from last year. This suggests an increase in demand in the future. We remain bullish on some of his IG and BB rated real estate bonds in China, but cautious on bonds rated B and below. On the equity side, there are reasons to maintain a more cautious stance on property developers.

The policy aims to increase confidence in the higher value sector, the private market. Outgoing Premier Li said in line with investors’ concerns, the government will support the development of the private economy, protect the property rights of private companies and entrepreneurs, and rely on the private sector to implement technological innovation. rice field. Other of his GWR pledges included deeper reform of state-owned enterprises, further opening of the service sector, and more investment in industrial upgrades. His increase in defense spending to 7.2% of his GDP and other self-reliance measures underscore the ongoing era of security and the impact of his investments across energy, food and global supply chains. increase.

A new c.5% GDP growth target for 2023 is therefore achievable given continued consumption recovery, resilient investment and a very supportive base effect from the weakness in 2022. seems to be The private sector should help strengthen market confidence in China’s recovery. We expect some zero COVID exit beneficiaries to outperform in the coming months due to sustained economic and revenue recovery. For MSCI China, we expect earnings growth to reach approximately 14% year-over-year this year, well ahead of its regional peers. USDCNY is projected to reach 6.5 by the end of the year, and the yuan should rise again in 2023 on the back of China’s GDP growth recovery. Our positive outlook for China’s recovery prospects is a key driver of our global equities preference for emerging markets, with our Asia strategy assessing Chinese equities as the top favorite.

