Biden Rejects UK Proposal for Closer Cooperation on Technology – POLITICO

LONDON The UK has been denied by the Biden administration after multiple requests to develop a sophisticated trade and technology dialogue similar to the structure the US has built with the European Union.

During her Cabinet visits to Washington over the past two years, Liz Truss spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond and senior Biden administration officials about building clean technology supply chains and working together on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. urged intensified negotiations with the UK to facilitate .

The idea resurfaced when Raimondo visited London last October after Truss became prime minister in the fall of 2022, people familiar with the conversation told POLITICO. But fears of offending the US’s European partners and Britain’s declining status outside the EU after Brexit are barriers to influencing Washington.

Businesses, MPs and pundits worry the UK is being left on the sidelines.

According to a former Downing Street official, Truss Overture was launched in July 2021 as head of trade, pointing to the UK government’s efforts to establish the UK equivalent of the US-EU Trade Technology Council (TTC). Attempted multiple attempts. They requested anonymity to talk about sensitive issues.

We spoke with Gina Raimond about it.I think it would be a good opportunity for former officials not necessarily to be directly involved in the EU-US talks, but to strengthen cooperation between the three countries.

Established in June 2021, the TTC Forum is co-chaired by Raimondo, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and US Trade Chief Catherine Tai, and co-chaired by EU counterparts Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombroff. Provides skiing with a direct point of contact for shaping technology and trade policy.

The United States is proceeding with export restrictions on advanced semiconductors to China. Build a new and secure technology supply chain away from Beijing. Promote innovation through state-of-the-art green technology and microprocessor subsidies.

In an interview late last year, Raimond said the TTC’s 10 working groups with the EU had set the standard, but Brussels was in Washington’s effort to use its transatlantic agency to closely follow Beijing. refused.

But the UK is missing the boat because it is not fully involved in that dialogue, said a US-based representative of a major business group. They confirmed there was an argument, and at least in a private meeting with Raimond by the Truss administration during a visit to London last October, it was one of an argument.

The response from the United States was, “Let’s work with what we have,” said the former Downing Street official.

Even if the US wants to talk, they don’t want to irritate Europeans, the same former official added. Now the UK’s conversations with the US on these issues are ad hoc and institutional under the new Atlantic Charter signed by Boris Johnson and Joe Biden around his G7 summit in 2021. They said there was nothing special.

Last October, Washington and London hosted the first meeting of the data and technology forum founded by Johnson and Biden.Pool photo by Olivier Matisse/AFP via Getty Images

Ensuring Britain’s access to US-EU technical forums or equivalent was also discussed when CBI chief Tony Dunker was in Washington last July, according to conversations during his visit. knowledgeable people said.

The UK’s secretary for science and technology, Michelle Donnellan, confirmed that the UK government had discussed establishing a more regular channel for technology and trade talks with the US both last October and more recently. the official just left [to the U.S.]’, she told POLITICO. They had a very productive conversation.

A UK government spokesperson said: The UK commits to continue working closely with the US and her EU to advance common trade and technology goals through the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement, the US-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade and the UK To do. -US Technology Partnership.

We will continue to advance UK interests in trade and technology and explore further areas of cooperation with mutually beneficial partners.

Is England ruler?

Last October, Washington and London hosted the first meeting of the data and technology forum founded by Johnson and Biden. Government officials hoped for an agreement to ensure the free flow of data between the US and UK, addressing issues similar to those of the TTC.

They failed to secure data transactions. The UK will join a US-led effort to expand data transfer rules embedded in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement as early as this year, according to former and current UK officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. Discuss internal deliberations. The next formal meeting between the UK and US is scheduled for January 2024.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), said a continuous dialogue is essential to secure a comprehensive agreement on data flows between the UK and the US, without which modern business does not work. It also provides an opportunity to set the ground rules for many other technological developments.

By contrast, the US and EU are always on the move, and TTC officials are in constant contact with operations, but it remains to be seen how long transatlantic cooperation will prove ahead of next year’s US presidential election. Questions have been raised as to whether this is possible.

Without a structured system or set-up, often overseen by ministers, there is no real incentive to get things done, the former Downing Street official said.

Currently, cooperation with the United States on technical issues is not as strong or structured as it would have been hoped, and is not really being brought together in one central forum, the same former official said.

Britain has yet to publish a formal semiconductor strategy | Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

This initiative [the TTC] It risks sidelining the UK between the world’s two regulatory powers, warned members of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee in a report last October. Citing the government’s ambiguous position on technical standards, MPs said Britain could become a rule-taker rather than a rule-maker. The UK has yet to announce a formal semiconductor strategy and is missing other strategies for key minerals like those used in EV batteries and AI.

A spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that over the past two years, U.S. Trade Representative Ty has met regularly with the three successive British nations to identify and address common economic and trade priorities. He added that he has spoken to the company and plans to continue to strengthen this partnership. come.

Focus on Europe

Meanwhile, the EU has so far shown little interest in working closely with the UK.

Three officials from the European Commission dismissed the possibility of Britain joining the club, one of whom said London would be forced to join the other due to specific discussions related to the ongoing export ban on Russia. It said it could be asked to participate together with like-minded countries.

The UK was not a priority country to engage in the TTC, despite a breakthrough over the Northern Ireland protocol last week and a calming of friction between London and Brussels, another EU official added. .

The UK has been very keen to participate in some sort of TTC equivalent dialogue, said a senior business official in London.

British businesses see the UK, US and EU working together as the Holy Grail, they said. I very much hope to see triangle dialogue at some point.

The UK, negotiating with the EU over the details of a Northern Ireland Protocol to govern trade in the region, poses a political obstacle to realizing that vision, they suggested.

But with the settlement of the dispute announced in late February, the same business insider said there was a more noticeable push to work with Britain.

TTC+

Some trade experts believe that the UK would be more likely to join the TTC if it submitted a request jointly with other countries.

But before that can happen, I believe the EU-US TTC will first need to happen bilaterally, said Sabina Ciofu, an international technology policy expert at trade agency techUK.

A representative is speaking to the media following a Trade Technology Council meeting in Maryland. AFP by Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Ciofu said if there was momentum, the UK would need to join forces with Japan, South Korea and other developed countries for a TTC+ that could include the G7 and other partners. At a recent TTC meeting, US and EU officials said they were open to such expansion on specific topics of global importance.

However, not all trade professionals consider this essential. CBI director of international trade Andy Burwell said he doesn’t necessarily think it matters whether the UK has a structured dialogue with the US like her TTC forum.

In light of the forthcoming update to the Integrated Review of the UK’s National Security and Foreign Policy Strategy, Mr Burwell said he would instead take this opportunity to identify places that the UK owns, works with and holds. should grab hold of, Mr. Burwell said. Access to various aspects of the supply chain.

According to Burwell, the G7 could be the right platform for these conversations.

But the dangers of a makeshift approach by many different people are inconsistent, said the former Downing Street official quoted earlier.

Too many countries are involved in setting standards, especially China, for example.

Additional reporting by Mark Scott, Annabelle Dixon and Tom Bristow

