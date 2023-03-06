My Google Pixel Watch’s alarm clock seems to have a strange issue





What you need to know According to several user reports, Pixel Watch alarms aren’t going off on time.Most complaints indicate that the smartwatch sometimes turns off after 10 minutes of the set time. The problem is that the wearable device is initially set to bedtime mode.

The ability to set an alarm on the Google Pixel Watch, or many of the best Android smartwatches for that matter, is a handy feature that is sure to wake you up when you vibrate your wrist. .

Several Pixel Watch owners reported on Reddit (opens in new tab) that their alarm went off later than expected (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). Most of the time the alarm delay he was less than 10 minutes. However, on one occasion, a user claimed that the alarm went off ahead of schedule.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and will update this post when we hear back. Delayed warnings, on the other hand, do not appear to be widespread, but the fact that a small number of people reported them should be cause for concern. According to one user report (opens in new tab), the problem seems to have started several months ago.

According to 9to5Google, most of the late triggers happened in the morning, so the Bedtime Mode feature could be to blame. More specifically, the delayed alarm could be due to the watch being in a deep sleep state, which could possibly interfere with the watch’s wake-up process.

That said, one user (opens in new tab) reported that in addition to the late alarm, his Pixel Watch sometimes turned off four minutes early. This suggests that the problem may not have been completely chalked up to bedtime mode.

Google hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet, probably due to low reports from affected users. The delay doesn’t seem to be significant either, but we expect the search giant to roll out a fix soon anyway, and in the meantime I’d recommend setting a backup his alarm on your phone.

With a gorgeous display, great performance, and a wealth of features to help you track your health and fitness goals, the Pixel Watch is a sophisticated and compelling example of what Wear OS can do.

