Changing the Digital Equation Unleashing the Power of High-Tech Equality





International Women’s Day 2023, with the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, highlights the urgent need to cast aside old notions of gender and look at the challenges of gender equality with new eyes . The message is clear that using digital technology for the benefit of both women and men is not only important for access, but also for proper education and fair representation in this digital journey.

Today, global technology trends and stories are mixed. They open up new vistas of opportunities for women in innovation, but every opportunity must be taken to seize the momentum to close the gender gap.

The digital divide has specifically become the new face of inequality, with approximately 37% of the world’s population still without internet access. A large gender gap remains in access to digital technology and digital skills. 69% of men use the internet compared to 63% of women. But the digital divide isn’t just about hard infrastructure that increases the damage to human potential. From a human perspective, women in the world make up just 28% of her STEM workforce and are less likely than men to obtain degrees in science and technology-related fields.

The root causes of inequality can be found in unconscious biases and harmful gender stereotypes. Researchers argue that such norms are already influencing the minds of preschool-age children. There is a general perception that As a result, even STEM textbooks are underrepresented by women, and tech company boards are underrepresented. A recent study found that the percentage of women among founders and investors in Web3 companies is very low, with only a quarter of her promotions at all-male companies. Such trends need to be addressed through institutional change and social norms transformation.

Kazakhstan climbs the gender equality ladder

In recent years, Kazakhstan has moved forward on the gender equality agenda. The country ranks her 65th, according to the latest Global Gender Gap Report, a huge leap from a decade ago. The country has invested heavily in digitizing public services. Recently, Kazakhstan ranked her 28th in the E-Government Development Index 2022. She also has a very high internet penetration rate of 90%, and 51% of her females are internet users.

However, in rural areas where 38% of Kazakhstan’s population resides and half of the population are women, broadband internet penetration is erratic and opportunities for self-development are limited.

It is worth noting that even stable internet coverage may not succeed in closing the digital divide. Users may simply not be able to afford Internet services, lack knowledge about secure online communication, or be exposed to cybersecurity, privacy, and misinformation and disinformation risks. Digital inclusion goes hand in hand with the availability of safe digital content and services.

UNDP is working to bridge the gender digital divide

The vision guiding the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Digital Strategy 2022-2025 is that digital technology is a fundamental force for change. The strategy takes a holistic, rights-based approach to digitizing society as a whole – one that leaves no one behind.

UNDP Kazakhstan remains committed to closing the digital gender gap, using digitalization to address gender-based violence, and promoting women’s economic empowerment. Here’s why:

Women’s entry into the digital economy is essential for women’s autonomy and national growth. The cost of excluding them from the digital space has a severe economic impact. Limited access to mobile phones, lack of digital skills and rudimentary financial literacy, as well as lack of formal documentation and biased social norms are factors that sustain the gender digital financial divide.

UNDP continues to support women innovators and entrepreneurs around the world. For example, in 2021 she announced that UNDP Kazakhstan will launch her Alga!, a bootcamp aimed at promoting women’s digital inclusion and leadership in remote areas of Kazakhstan, as well as improving employment opportunities in the technology sector. increase. Female role models in ICT and STEM pathways were presented as avatars to raise participants’ awareness of the skills needed in the 21st century.

Digitization not only creates opportunities but also challenges in the provision of public goods and services. In the digital age, traditional service delivery mechanisms are no longer sufficient and adapting the public sector to the digital ecosystem is a priority for most governments. In Kazakhstan, UNDP Kazakhstan is very proud to have assisted the government in establishing the Digital Family Card, an innovative solution that will help provide quick and effective government assistance to the most vulnerable families. .

According to experts, the introduction and use of a digital family card in Kazakhstan will increase the efficiency of the government in providing quality support to its citizens and act as a bridge on the road to equal access to social protection and security. increase.

UNDP steps in to help protect women’s rights in the digital public sphere

Among the rich opportunities digitization presents is the threat of online violence. This violence in the digital public sphere and in political life threatens the participation and mental health and well-being of women around the world. Gaps lead to violations of women’s rights and freedoms.

In that regard, UNDP Kazakhstan has taken a proactive stance in encouraging young people to use technology to end violence and harassment against women and girls. Thanks to a marathon of ideas conducted by the Regional Spotlight Initiative, young people in five Central Asian countries have developed 58 solutions to address gender-based violence in the region. A pivotal moment in the quest for gender equality.

Therefore, only by normalizing the pivotal role of women and girls in shaping the innovation agenda will we be able to move away from the gender digital divide and empower women’s voices to advance innovative technology and digital education. can tackle the complex economic and social inequalities the world is currently experiencing by amplifying the

UNDP’s vision is to address both sides of the equation, actively engaging women and girls to unlock untapped potential in the technology economy.

The author is the UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

