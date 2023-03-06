Breaking into lens technology





If you ask me, there is no industry more exciting, interesting and dynamic than lens technology. Yes, I can say that I am biased. After all, I’ve spent my entire professional life in that space. I was 18 when he joined Shamir. I was naive, inexperienced, and hungry. However, following his own path, he has had the great pleasure of eventually becoming president of Shamir North America. And what a ride it was!

Each year it seems like we are sitting in the front row for the most exciting innovations in lenses, coatings, materials and more. What’s even more satisfying is that each new development inspired by ourselves and other groundbreaking developers has changed the lives of millions of customers around the world, making people look better and live better. I was fortunate enough to help

So to all the young entrepreneurs who want to jump into optical tech and make waves, I’ll pass on some of the most important lessons I’ve learned, and perhaps help the next generation take the reins and push the industry even further. I would like to help you.

Passion as a Priority

Many entrepreneurs exude a passion for achievement, but in optics it’s a requirement, not just an advantage. To be successful in this business, you have to have a strong belief in what you do and who you do it for. Your job should not be viewed as a vocation rather than a job. And that spirit should permeate every aspect of your work, from how you treat your employees, to your tenacity in nurturing partnerships, and even how you look at research and development.

All parts of your company must have a healthy degree of passion, and this will propel you forward in good times and bad. drive the team to When an unexpected market shift causes your company to face financial difficulties, your passion will be the wind in the sails that propel you forward. And in the long run, his day spent doing what he loves is his day.

service is key

It is easy to forget that the optical industry is a service industry. The healthcare industry may not be the first thought that comes to mind, but upon closer inspection, I can assure you that our business is built on relationships.

We firmly believe that relationships are the backbone of our activities, and in unexpected ways. We must always treat our suppliers, vendors, clients, partners and customers with respect and kindness. In our quest for excellence, it can be tempting to get bogged down in the minutiae and forget that humanity is all around us. What distinguishes true innovators from others is that the former understand the importance of maintaining positive relationships and know the importance of impeccable service. If you keep it, you will get 10x rewards.

Our commitment to service also guides us in research, conception and production. Our goal is to make the consumer’s life easier. Focus on meeting their needs and you will find answers to their most pressing problems.

always agile

One of the tenets I adopted at Shamir is the importance of an agile mindset. Flexibility is important in any field, but essential in the optics industry. Each year, we are faced with many technological breakthroughs, innovative technologies, and newly discovered treatments that change the way we look at eye care.

To keep up with this ever-evolving landscape, optical executives must be ready to receive new information, adapt to changing ways of working, and let go of the preconceived notions that most people cling to. All of that requires an agile mindset. So the next time an organization faces a disruptive discovery, it must be validated before it is accepted and adopted.

Never stop learning, never stop improving

A certain amount of humility is essential to achieving success in the eye care industry. No matter how successful you are, remember to ground yourself and your team. Great technology one year can be obsolete the next. But humility will not rest on your laurels. Instead, you will be driven to push boundaries and strive for excellence.

The same applies when providing personal services. Building a good reputation doesn’t mean you can stand still. Our reputation is built on continuous, day-to-day reliability. And that means answering all complaints, correcting all errors, and constantly monitoring the quality of our products and services.

The truth is that lens developers never stop learning. That’s because, as I’ve said countless times already (and that should tell you something), our industry is constantly advancing. Whenever you think you understand a particular methodology or treatment, something new comes along. should be fully involved and well informed.

embrace artificial intelligence

One of the biggest innovations in the eye care industry is artificial intelligence (AI). Its development has enabled eye care professionals to provide better care, more accurate diagnosis and improved results. AI technology is a welcome addition to lens development, especially when it comes to clinical research. Through AI, researchers studying advanced age-related macular degeneration can image patients much faster than ever before. Progress like this points the way for us. As an up-and-coming member of the lens industry, you’ll want to welcome AI with open arms.

These are some of the lessons I have learned in my career that I hope will help you on your journey in the optics industry. times) may come. Try to stick to the core principles no matter what. When we fall into the trap of self-doubt, you have to stay on course and keep pushing towards your goals with relentless passion.

Anyway, that’s what I did and the effect is phenomenal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.optometrytimes.com/view/breaking-into-lens-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos