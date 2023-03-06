Meet the woman who invented a whole new subsection of technology worth a trillion dollars





Ida Tin coined the term “FemTech” in 2016.

Tips

Ida Tin wanted to study art in college, but by chance she enrolled in a business course and became a pioneer in an industry worth over $1 trillion.

“I literally got lost in the hallways and ended up in the office where the candidates were waiting. [the business course interview]’ said Ting, describing his first steps into the world of business.

After taking her course, she combined her artistic skills with her entrepreneurial spirit to found a jewelry company, followed by a motorcycle tour company. In 2012, she co-founded She Clue, a menstrual health app, and her number of monthly active users has reached 11 million.

Clue was one of the first period tracking apps, allowing users to track not only their menstrual cycle, but also side effects such as mood, energy levels, and eating habits.

As Clue gained more users, Tin realized there wasn’t much of a community around women’s health services and products.

“They felt like they hit it off. I was trying to understand how we were talking about ourselves and our product. I really wanted something that I could wrap up in,” Ting told CNBC. And in 2016 the name “FemTech” was born.

The term is now used to describe anything from menstrual cycle tracking apps and sexual wellness products to cardiovascular medical devices and mental health therapies designed to address health issues that exclusively or disproportionately affect women’s health. technology and innovation.

Giving Femtech its own name has helped the community of people working in the field find each other, but it has also given investors peace of mind about where they are putting their money.

“It’s a little easier to say we’re investing in femtech than a company that keeps women from peeing in their pants. Femtech has bridged the gap with men. It’s important and still is.” It’s important. Investors are men.”

“And I have to say I was surprised, but I really see how it resonates globally,” she added.

The FemTech industry is estimated to be worth $1.186 trillion by 2027, according to forecasts by the nonprofit FemTech focus.

This estimate defines the market as products and services designed to address 97 health conditions that “disproportionately or differentially affect girls, women, and women only.” It covers 23 subsections of women’s health, including menopause, bone health, abortion, brain health, cardiovascular and reproductive health.

Femtech funding is a ‘peanut’

From bodysuits that use heat and vibration to relieve menstrual cramps to wearable technology that helps breast cancer patients recover, the FemTech field is not lacking in creativity and innovation, but many companies lack the necessary capital. has not been obtained. To get completely off the ground, Tin says.

“We’re still getting peanuts when you look at the amount invested in e-scooters and car-sharing. There’s nothing like funding yet,” Tin said.

“We have to prove ourselves hard on this journey,” she said. By the way, I think we were short of money the whole time.”

According to trend forecasting agency Ultra Violet Futures, more than 80% of femtech startups have female founders, and women-founded companies are widely reported to be under-funded. According to PitchBook data from February, companies founded by women in 2022 received just 2% of the total capital invested in US venture-backed startups.

market gap

According to Tin, there’s a big void in the market when it comes to technology designed around women’s health.

Why don’t we have a really good sense of the hormonal changes in the course of life? I don’t have predictive analytics yet.

“Menopause is a big gap, contraception is still a gap, and I feel ready for a leap in the depth of technology,” she said.

“I still wonder why I don’t know what my pleasure-region nervous system is made up of, even though I know it’s technically possible. But why is that in a consumer product?” Why don’t I have a really good feeling about my hormones? Changes in my life? I don’t have predictive analytics yet. When will I go through menopause? “

“These are all problems that can be solved using more advanced technology. I would love to see it, but I haven’t fully seen it yet,” Ting added.

Research is indeed being conducted in the women’s health field. For example, a study at the University of Colorado looking at how blood tests can predict when women will experience menopause two years before menopause, but the technology is ready for widespread use. away

We also have a strong business case for developing products in this area. For example, unsupported women leaving the workforce at the peak of their careers, and many women going through pregnancy, peri-menopause (the menopausal transition), and menopause are contributing to global productivity growth. Losses can exceed $150 billion annually. Ultra Violet Futures.

beyond the clue

Ting stepped down as CEO of Clue in 2021, shortly after the company’s birth control app received FDA approval as a medical device.

“What I would have had to learn to actually serve the company is something I’m not very good at, and I’m not very interested in a lot of very serious operational things, and that’s what I It didn’t excite me, that’s all,” Ting said.

“If you think you can’t serve well or you’re not the best person to serve, that’s definitely good leadership,” she added.

Audrey Tsang and Carrie Walter have joined Clue as co-CEOs, and Tin continues to work with the company as chairman, writing a book about her experience in the FemTech world.

