Mastercard partners with Google to bring Google Pay to Kuwait

Mastercard, a technology company in the global payments industry, has teamed up with Google to launch Google Pay in Kuwait to enhance the country’s digital payments capabilities.

Cardholders can pay with a tap on their Android phone or supported Wear OS device at stores that accept contactless payments. You can also use Google Pay to make payments online and through apps.

Erdemakar, Kuwait and Qatar country manager at Mastercard, said: “We are excited to join forces with Google to drive digital inclusion in Kuwait as we bring Google Pay to Kuwait and expand the range of contactless payments available to the Kuwaiti people. In the new world, Google Pay blends convenience and security to give you peace of mind.

Accelerating efforts to accelerate the adoption of highly secure digital payments, the launch aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035 New Kuwait and its ongoing digital transformation journey.

When Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet, launched Google Wallet last year, she wanted to make a secure digital wallet accessible to as many people as possible. Tap-and-pay on public transport, store her mobile tickets for shows, and store boarding passes are just some of the ways she uses Google Wallet throughout her day.

A seamless transaction method, Google Pay eliminates the need for customers to hand over payment cards, touch physical buttons, or exchange cash. Security and privacy are built into every aspect to ensure your data is protected. Because transactions are made with a virtual card number, Google Pay doesn’t share your real credit card number with businesses, keeping your payment information safe. Customers store their Google Pay cards in Google Wallet. Google Wallet is a digital wallet that securely stores payment cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, and more. The Central Bank of Kuwait recently granted licenses to several banks to enable Google Wallet in the country.

