Former Google boss in talks to invest $16 million in UK genetic database





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt on donating millions of pounds to a UK project to analyze the DNA of hundreds of thousands of people, as part of a government effort to boost the UK’s science sector. We are discussing

Schmidt, who was Google’s CEO for 10 years, and his wife Wendy have discussed investing up to $20 million ($16 million) in British scientific research with the UK government. .

Launched in 2006, the Biobank has collected DNA samples, including blood and saliva swabs, from half a million British volunteers as part of genetics and disease research. Alongside samples stored at subzero temperatures, scientists are collecting health and lifestyle information to help study which factors influence disease.

Participants in the project, which is also funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, will be tracked over 30 years to see how their lifestyles and health match their genetic profiles. It provides scientists with important data on whether

Biobank data is being used to study diseases such as Covid-19, conditions such as obesity, and analyze why some people develop dementia. Over 27,000 researchers have access to anonymized data to support medical and genomic research.

The funding negotiations were revealed as part of the 360m package announced by Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan and Prime Minister Rishi Snack to boost the UK’s science and technology industry.

The government said it would invest up to $50 million in research projects such as the Biobank, along with co-investments from philanthropists such as Schmidt.

Schmidt was Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011 and chairman of parent company Alphabet until 2017, according to Bloomberg.

Alongside government funding packages, Sunak confirmed that the UK will once again extend funding guarantees for scientists applying to the EU’s Horizon R&D scheme. Her No. 10 deal with Brussels over Northern Ireland has given renewed hope that the UK may rejoin her €80 billion European funding programme.

The government has also allocated $250 million to fund artificial intelligence, quantum computing and bioengineering projects. The investment will be overseen by the new Ministry of Science and Technology.

A further 50 meters will be allocated for new lab space for UK researchers. Sunak and his Donelan also promised plans to set up a new supercomputing facility, but did not disclose funding.

Sunak said the package is part of a plan to make the UK a global tech superpower by 2030.

