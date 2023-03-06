Netherlands-based EFFECT Photonics has raised $37.6 million to develop highly integrated optical solutions.





Eindhoven-based EFFECT Photonics, a developer of highly integrated optical solutions, raised $40 million (approximately $37.6 million) on Friday, March 3 from a group of investors led by Invest-NL and Innovation Industries. announced that it did.

Nard Sintenie, partner at Innovation Industries, said that Innovation Industries is excited to provide continued support for EFFECT Photonics. We are impressed with the company’s future growth plans and innovative product portfolio. This lays a new foundation for delivering the lowest power per bit.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Boudewijn Docter and Tim Koene-Ong, EFFECT Photonics is an independent optical systems company with a vertically integrated business model that addresses the need for high-performance, cost-effective optical solutions.

The company uses field-proven digital signal processing, forward error correction technology, and ultra-pure light sources to provide small form factor solutions with integration, cost efficiency, low power consumption, and supply security. increase.

Leveraging the established microelectronics ecosystem, we aim to make products affordable and available in volume to address the challenges of 5G and beyond, accessible coherent solutions, cloud and cloud edge services. I am aiming.

The company is headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with facilities in the UK, US and Taiwan, and a network of distribution partners around the world.

EFFECT Photonics said it will use the funding to accelerate product development and support go-to-market initiatives, particularly those related to its integrated coherent optical product portfolio and solutions that meet market requirements.

EFFECT Photonics CEO Roberto Marcoccia said:

Invest-NL is an Amsterdam-based private company funded with public funds. The aim is to make the Netherlands more sustainable and innovative. The government (Ministry of Finance) is the shareholder of the companies, but Invest-NL decides which companies to fund or not to fund.

Innovation Industries claims to be the leading deep tech VC fund with 475 million assets under management. Our team combines diverse backgrounds in (bio)physics, physiology, chemistry and engineering with extensive industry experience.

Innovation Industries believes deep tech has the potential to change society, and by funding entrepreneurship and providing capital to build great companies, we can make a lasting impact. Support technology.

