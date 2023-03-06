google: New AI battle between Microsoft and Google will cost companies billions of dollars





In 217 BC, Roman dictator Fabius Maximus devised a novel strategy in his war against Carthage. His opponent Hannibal had won some devastating battles and the people of Rome were ready to try something different.

Fabius knew that Hannibal liked to fight and had the military might to do so effectively. I was.

He sent a small assault force to lure the Carthaginian army into a disadvantageous position, destroying food supplies or simply finding ways to prolong the Carthaginian march and wreak havoc. As a result, Hannibal’s large army ended up sacrificing far more resources than Rome.

There were no chatbots in 217 BC, but there are similarities to the battle between Microsoft Corp. and Google today.

The search war has never been a big rivalry between the two companies, but it’s a profitable one. Web searches are fairly cheap to run, and advertising accounts for most of Google’s $283 billion in annual revenue. Microsoft was also able to turn a profit on Bing more than seven years ago, but with a small market share.

Alphabet’s Google could lose even more if the way people search for things on the internet changes radically. That shift is not a given. Developing capable and trustworthy chatbots is expensive. Even more potentially costly are the ongoing costs of people interacting with the product.

Find stories that interest you The computational demands of generative artificial intelligence are very high. According to Alan Ritter, a professor of computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology, an analysis of open source software similar to that powers Bings chatbots and Google Bard estimates the cost of a query at 11. . According to Ritter, who studies natural language processing, they have their own cloud infrastructure that can be optimized to work more efficiently with their own chatbots.

Sam Altman, a Microsoft ally who runs the startup behind ChatGPT, says there are probably only single-digit cents per chat. Morgan Stanley estimates the cost of ChatGPT queries at a more favorable 2. Still, it’s a significant premium compared to his traditional Web searches, which can run for a fraction of a penny, Ritter says.

Perhaps chatbots will become so accurate that Google and Microsoft can justify massive increases in advertising rates. it’s not happening.

If all web searches suddenly switched to chatbot conversations tomorrow, Bings would see lower margins, but Alphabets would be utterly beaten. In scenarios where it looks like Google wins, it actually loses.

This is where the Fabian strategy comes into play. Microsoft’s Bing He’s been running a traditional battle plan at Google for over a decade, with meager results. Now, the hype around Microsoft’s chatbot is putting pressure on Google to respond, and it’s likely going to cost the company a lot of money.

Bing Chatbot, on the other hand, is only available to a limited number of people, still has a waiting list, and has been rolled out in limited ways, within the equally unpopular Microsoft web browser, or to Windows 11. Used by search engines used by few people in updates.

A creative interpretation of this strategy is that Microsoft is not competing to become the No. 1 search engine, but effectively luring Google into a small skirmish to rethink aspects of search in ways that are less profitable for everyone. is what you are trying to do. The question is whether Google will get involved. It says it will release its own chatbot, but does not promise to integrate it into search results like Microsoft does.

However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sounds like he wants Google to fall prey. They’re her 800-pound gorillas, Nadella said in her interview with The Verge. And with our innovations, we want them to definitely come out and show that they can dance.

Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/microsofts-new-ai-battle-with-google-will-cost-firms-billions/articleshow/98434449.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos