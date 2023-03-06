One investment fund to support different types of innovation





The Cardiff Capital Region50M Innovation Investment Capital (IIC) fund will launch in November 2022 to help SMEs in various sectors realize their innovation potential.

But what is innovation? Also, what kind of scale-up ideas are suitable for 2M-7Minvestments provided by IIC?

In essence, innovation is new thinking or practice that improves a product, service, method, or approach.

And it’s certainly not about technology. For every fundamental innovation that changes the world, there are countless examples of new ways of thinking that yield small but significant improvements in many ways.

The IIC therefore moves from incremental process improvements that lead to increased productivity, to new methods and materials that reduce waste, to new ideas that make communities a better place to live in, or the world a happier place. We are open to a wide range of innovations.

This means that there are at least four aspects of innovation that can bring SMEs into the framework of IIC investment in CCR.

What is your innovation called?

The word innovation usually conjures up images of incredibly groundbreaking ideas that propel the world into a new era.

However, about 70% of innovations are small improvements that add or maintain value to existing products, services, and processes, such as adding new service features or developing extensions to product lines.

South East Wales’ manufacturing, engineering and services industries are experiencing so-called incremental growth, from product enhancements at Gwalia Healthcare in Pontypridd and product line expansion at Pulse Plastics in Ebbw Vale to a rapidly expanding range of herbs and vegetables. Full of examples of innovation. A new range of climate-friendly children’s clothing from Micro Acres Walburn Farm in Church Village and Easterkins in Brenronda.

And our region’s innovation is more than incremental.

CCR companies are also key players in disruptive innovations that create entirely new ways of doing things, such as Sonovate, a gig economy platform that is changing the way the world works, Creo Medical, which designs and manufactures robotic surgical devices, and Controlte, a notable industrial repair company. is also a great player. , leading the repurposing of manufacturing facilities to combat overconsumption.

Innovate together and (sometimes) change the world

There is also the adjacent phenomenon of technological innovation. This happens when the critical his mass of people with similar skills are concentrated in a relatively small space.

Driven by adjacent innovations, CCR’s world’s first compound semiconductor sector has enhanced new features and formats in various sectors such as automotive and telecommunications, and its process of penetration has expanded into cyber, fintech and medical technology. , and will increasingly be seen in other priority CCR sectors such as the media/creative industries. Put South East Wales on the global innovation map.

All of this raises big questions. Is South East Wales even a place of radical innovation, like the breakthrough inventions that brought us the wheel, the washing machine and the personal computer?

Some people answer “yes” to that question. South East Wales is now home to a number of amazing innovations that could have a fundamental impact on how we live our lives on earth. people can subscribe. Join Space Forge with a vision to bring about the next industrial revolution in space.

That is why the CCR IIC Fund, managed by PwCandCapricorn Fund Managers, welcomes applications from high-growth, high-performing SMEs in such a wide range of sectors.

To find out if your innovation can fly in the Cardiff metropolitan area, visit www.cardifinnovationinvestment.com through the Innovation Investment Capital fund.

